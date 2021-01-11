Watch: Percy Tau makes impressive debut for Brighton

Watch as South African attacker Percy Tau made his official debut for Brighton and Hove Albion in their FA Cup Round third clash on Sunday evening.

The Bafana Bafana international was introduced in the 70th minutes when he replaced Alireza Jahanbankhsh with 30 minutes left to play.

Tau made his presence felt on the pitch when he set up Neil Maupay in the 78th minute, but the French international's first time strike sailed wide of the upright.

The debutant managed to produce a scoring chance of his own with four minutes left to play but fired his effort straight into the arms of Newport goalkeeper Thomas King.

Brighton thought they had won the tie when Solly March struck from the edge of the penalty area with just 10 seconds of the 90 minutes remaining.

But Newport saved themselves with the final act in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Steele letting Liam Shephard’s cross slip through his grasp and the unfortunate Adam Webster diverted the ball into his own net to set up extra time.

Brighton survived a penalty shoot-out at Newport to book a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup, winning 4-3 on spot-kicks after the tie had been drawn 1-1 after 120 minutes.

However, Tau will now be hoping to make his Premier League debut on Wednesday when Brighton travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City.

WATCH: Percy Tau's impressive debut for Brighton