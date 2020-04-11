West Ham announce player wage deferrals and cuts during coronavirus shutdown

West Ham players have agreed to defer part of their wages during the coronavirus suspension, with David Sullivan, David Gold and fellow shareholders agreeing to inject £30 million into the club.

After Southampton struck a deal with their players on Thursday, the east London club have announced an agreement over wages to help deal with the impact of Covid-19.

West Ham’s first-team squad are deferring a percentage of their salaries, while manager David Moyes, vice-chairman Karren Brady and finance director Andy Mollett are taking a 30 per cent cut.

Sullivan, Gold and fellow shareholders have agreed to inject £30m cash to help ensure stability, with the joint-chairmen, who continue not to take a salary, deferring interest payments on shareholder loans.

West Ham United can confirm that a series of measures - led by the Board, first-team players and the manager - have today been agreed to ensure the Club can continue to support our staff, fans and local community through this difficult time. https://t.co/90kqvaETDNApril 10, 2020

In a statement, West Ham said: “The savings created by the measures above will support the entire infrastructure of the club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100 per cent of staff salaries.

“It will also help us to continue to support the most vulnerable in our community.

“Through our award-winning Foundation, and the Players’ Project we have delivered, West Ham United has pledged £28m and saved the NHS £1.4m in the 150-Club diabetes programme alone – and these vital life-saving programmes need to continue.”

West Ham skipper Mark Noble, who is playing a key role in the recently-launched #PlayersTogether initiative, is glad to have secured an agreement.

“As players we have been in constant dialogue with the club since the situation around COVID-19 emerged and I am proud that our entire squad have made clear their strong desire to play our part in helping to support others through this situation,” he said.

“At West Ham United, we are one team and our priority reflects the club’s aim to help ensure the staff get 100 per cent of their salaries while we are unable to play our matches.

“We continue to do all we can, collectively and individually, throughout this period for the benefit of those around us, our colleagues, our supporters and our community.”

Vice-chairman Brady added: “I would like to say a big thank you to David Moyes and his backroom team, our captain Mark Noble and our fantastic squad of players for the commitment and determination they have shown to offer their help and support.

“I would also like to thank the shareholders whose support through this injection of equity once again demonstrates their commitment to the future of the club.

“The joint-chairmen and I are truly proud of how they and everyone at the club has stepped up to play their part in this situation – we are in it together to support one another, our community and our club. That is the spirit of the West Ham United family.

“There is still a long and difficult road ahead but we remain committed to doing everything we can to support those most in need, and together we will come through it stronger.”