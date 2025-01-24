Tottenham in talks to offload striker, in surprise departure: report

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to move on one of their most disappointing players of the season in the next 10 days, as the club get ruthless with underperformers.

The Lilywhites sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, having won just once in the last 10 games. Manager Ange Postecoglou was visibly frustrated with questioning of his team's form after he watched his side lose 3-2 to Everton last weekend: and now his own position is coming into question, too.

With Spurs still in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europe League, there is still all to play for this season – but Dominic Solanke's six-week layoff gives Postecoglou another headache, as his injury-ravaged squad takes another hit.

Tottenham are short of numbers – and don't seem to be strengthening

Archie Gray is currently playing at centre-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite an injury list that contains Gugliemo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Brennan Johnson and Rodrigo Bentancur, Tottenham have seemed reluctant to move for new signings this month, fielding a centre-back pairing of teenage midfielder Archie Gray with the unconvincing Radu Dragusin for much of 2025.

Tottenham are apparently keen to move stars on, however. Despite Solanke facing a spell on the sidelines, it's a striker that Spurs would like to cut their losses on and get rid of, ahead of the second half of the season.

Postecoglou has plenty of injury worries to contend with, with Dominic Solanke now injured (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness says Napoli are circling to bring Timo Werner to Serie A.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world right now, has just left the Partenopei to join Paris Saint-Germain – and while Alejandro Garnacho has been extensively linked, there are disagreements between the Italian outfit and Manchester United over a fee.

Karim Adeyemi is seen as the first-choice option to replace the Georgian genius, but fellow German Werner is being lined up as a potential Plan B, with talks already underway to prise the 28-year-old away from North London. Werner is on loan from RB Leipzig but has only recorded two league goals since joining this time last year.

In FourFourTwo's view, Werner's exit seems immaterial to Tottenham. Postecoglou has a host of forwards at his disposal, including young prospects who would probably benefit from minutes far more than Werner.

Timo Werner has been disappointing at Spurs (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The bigger issue for Spurs is surely to get bodies through the door with Postecoglou's squad stretched to its absolute limits. There hasn't been too much movement on that front, however, which may worry some fans.

Tottenham host Leicester City this weekend, as Premier League action returns.