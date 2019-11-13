Benjamin Mendy News and Features
Date of birth: July 17, 1994
Instagram: @benmendy23
Club(s): Le Havre II, Le Havre, Marseille II, Marseille, Monaco, Manchester City
Country: France
Signing fee: £52million
Joined Manchester City in July 2017 on a five-year deal that eclipsed the previous record for a defender, set 10 days earlier on team-mate Kyle Walker. Moved to Monaco in the summer of 2016 and helped them win the Ligue 1 title that season. Has also lifted the Premier League trophy twice with Manchester City, despite missing large chunks of both campaigns through injury. Earned his first international call-up in March 2017 and played at the 2018 World Cup.
By FourFourTwo Staff
Best left-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked
By Mark White
FFT100 The full-back is becoming an ever-more important aspect of the game – check out our picks for the top left-backs on planet Earth right now...
Benjamin Mendy exclusive: "When I first met Guardiola, he walked over to shake my hand but just gave me a little kiss"
By Joe Brewin
Benjamin Mendy Benjamin Mendy talks to FourFourTwo ahead of Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, and reveals what makes Pep Guardiola so special
Manchester City turn attentions to West Ham after turbulent week
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aymeric Laporte
"This manager is crazy": Benjamin Mendy remembers his time playing under Marcelo Bielsa
Posted
Manchester City The Manchester City left-back tells FourFourTwo some memorable stories from Bielsa’s spell at Marseille
In the mag: Mourinho vs the World! Plus Mané, Mendy, Kovacic, Iniesta, Rio, Baptista, EFL old boys and more
Posted
FourFourTwo Get your hands on the March 2020 issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Friday February 7
Mendy insists Manchester City will keep fighting on all fronts
By FourFourTwo Staff
Crystal Palace
Manchester City will keep fighting for the Premier League title – Benjamin Mendy
By FourFourTwo Staff
Leicester City
Silva banned for Mendy tweet but City forward ‘did not intend’ to be racist
By FourFourTwo Staff
Benjamin Mendy
