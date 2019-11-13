Benjamin Mendy News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: July 17, 1994
Instagram: @benmendy23
Club(s): Le Havre II, Le Havre, Marseille II, Marseille, Monaco, Manchester City
Country: France
Signing fee: £52million

Joined Manchester City in July 2017 on a five-year deal that eclipsed the previous record for a defender, set 10 days earlier on team-mate Kyle Walker. Moved to Monaco in the summer of 2016 and helped them win the Ligue 1 title that season. Has also lifted the Premier League trophy twice with Manchester City, despite missing large chunks of both campaigns through injury. Earned his first international call-up in March 2017 and played at the 2018 World Cup.

Latest about Benjamin Mendy

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Manchester City and France defender Benjamin Mendy

Best left-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked

By Mark White

FFT100 The full-back is becoming an ever-more important aspect of the game – check out our picks for the top left-backs on planet Earth right now...

FFT100
Benjamin Mendy exclusive: "When I first met Guardiola, he walked over to shake my hand but just gave me a little kiss"

By Joe Brewin

Benjamin Mendy Benjamin Mendy talks to FourFourTwo ahead of Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, and reveals what makes Pep Guardiola so special

Manchester City turn attentions to West Ham after turbulent week

By FourFourTwo Staff

Aymeric Laporte

Mendy

"This manager is crazy": Benjamin Mendy remembers his time playing under Marcelo Bielsa

Manchester City The Manchester City left-back tells FourFourTwo some memorable stories from Bielsa’s spell at Marseille

Manchester City

In the mag: Mourinho vs the World! Plus Mané, Mendy, Kovacic, Iniesta, Rio, Baptista, EFL old boys and more

FourFourTwo Get your hands on the March 2020 issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Friday February 7

FourFourTwo

Mendy insists Manchester City will keep fighting on all fronts

By FourFourTwo Staff

Crystal Palace

Manchester City will keep fighting for the Premier League title – Benjamin Mendy

By FourFourTwo Staff

Leicester City

Silva banned for Mendy tweet but City forward ‘did not intend’ to be racist

By FourFourTwo Staff

Bernardo Silva banned and fined over tweet to Man City team-mate Benjamin Mendy

By FourFourTwo Staff

Benjamin Mendy

