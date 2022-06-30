Best Chelsea retro shirts 2022: The best Blues classic football shirts ever

Search "best Chelsea retro shirts" and you'll find an array of classic football shirts. Blue ones, white ones, yellow, grey, black… even red.

The Blues have worn some stunning retro shirts, alright – and some of them are still to this day the best football shirts you can find. With both Premier League sides and European giants releasing fresh threads right now – it won't be long before the World Cup shirts are all revealed and Women's Euros tops are all out either – there are plenty of choices for west Londoners.

Here's our pick of the best retro shirts available right now, featuring some of the best Premier League jerseys ever…

1. Chelsea 1970 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

The quintessential classic Chelsea kit, to some. The early 70s crew wore a plain blue shirt with an elegant crest – and it was topped off with an FA Cup win to boot.

2. Chelsea 1984 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Hoops are part of the Chelsea shirt story and in the mid-1980s, the Blues donned this lovely get-up. You can buy it these days, too.

3. Chelsea 1994 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

One of the most talked-about retro shirts ever that Nike themselves have referenced in a recent shirt, this grey/orange effort of the mid-90s has become iconic. It's still around in remakes, too…

4. Chelsea 1997 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Another FA Cup win, another classic Chelsea shirt with white and yellow detailing. This one has the lion badge emblazoned across the body – as all good 90s kits should.

5. Chelsea 1998 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

One of the greatest-ever away kits, not just of Chelsea but anyone. Autoglass took over the Coors sponsor halfway through the shirt's lifecycle.

6. Chelsea 2000 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

The last FA Cup winners at Wembley, this shirt was lightly striped and is one of the best home jerseys ever at Stamford Bridge.

7. Chelsea 2005 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

Chelsea's first Premier League title win coincided with this lovely centenary shirt from Umbro. It's still around on Ebay from time to time.

