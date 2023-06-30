Is the new Newcastle United away kit the most controversial of the season?
The new Newcastle United away kit has been released – and there will be plenty who aren't keen with these connotations
The new Newcastle United away kit is out – and this one is set to start a fair few debates.
With the home shirt has already released, Newcastle have gone green for the change strip. We saw something similar with last season's third too, when the Magpies went for a white and green colour scheme. But given the new ownership, this is now a talking point as much as a fashion statement.
Where does this one the best Premier League kits of the season? Where among the best football kits from anyone in Europe, even?
FFT's verdict
The new Newcastle United away kit is a stunning design – despite all the conversation about colour
Let's address the elephant in the room, here. Newcastle United have gone full Saudi Arabia with this one, combining green shirts and white shorts for something that will trigger the "sportswashing" conversations once more.
It's intriguing that Castore have been as bold to deliver a kit that evokes the Saudi Arabian national colours like this. There's a lot of controversy around the Magpies' PIF owners allegedly rebranding the Gulf State through the medium of football, so this shirt feels… well, confrontational to say the least. There will be those uncomfortable with it – even among the Toon faithful.
But focusing purely on the football kit itself, it's an absolute triumph. The pattern feels fresh and different, the colour is rich and using black for the logos and badge is a nice change from seeing a green shirt with white accents. The colour and cuffs mimic the home.
Newcastle's new sponsor, Sela, is aesthetically a much nicer logo than Fun88 ever was. Overall, this is a fun way to remix stripes with subtlety.
This may well be the last-ever Castore away kit, with long-standing rumours that a new deal will commence in 2024. Newcastle fans are hoping for Adidas: Castore has been hit or miss with some of them and hasn't delivered too many classics.
It's unlikely that this will become one either – not unless something magical happens in this shirt. But it's a lovely design to go out on if Castore really are leaving, that's for sure.
