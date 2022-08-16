The iconic Adidas F50 Adizero 'Battle Pack' boots have been re-made – and they look unbelievable

Limited edition remakes of Adidas F50 Adizero 'Battle Pack' boots from 2014 have been released – and they look just as good eight years later.

The Adidas F50 Adizero IV Battle Pack II Limited Edition FG (try saying that after a drink) may be inspired by the past but are some of the best boots of 2022, taking their cues from the loud black and white colour scheme of the old boots and with a little '14' on the back of the heel. That's a reference to the year the originals came out.

In fact, the originals were the top-scoring boots of the 2014 World Cup. Remember James Rodriguez's swivelling volley? Yep – scored in these boots.

Today's best Adidas F50 Adizero IV Battle Pack II Limited Edition FG deals Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £220 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata back in 2014 modelling the F50s (Image credit: Getty)

Adi have been busy of late, recently releasing a new pair of X boots in the SPEEDPORTAL. The F50s was eventually rebranded X, as the boots evolved over the years – and they've become some of the best-loved boots from the brand.

As with all Adidas re-releases – such as the Predators earlier this year – the German manufacturers have stayed true to what made the originals so good. There are virtually no big updates and that's how we like it. A pure white version, however, is very much welcome…

(Image credit: Pro Direct)

Adidas F50 Adizero IV Battle Pack II Limited Edition FG The original Battle Pack coloring of these boots Sizes: 6-12 | Colourway: White/black/orange/gold Today's Best Deals View at Pro Direct Soccer (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Gold added to the original design '14' insignia on the back of the heel Iconic design Very few being manufactured! Tech hasn't been overhauled

Super light, super cool. The monochrome-chevron-leopard-print – or whatever you want to call it – looks just as good now as it did all those years ago, doesn't it?

Adidas are treating us. This could be released as a brand new boot tomorrow and it would still fly off the shelves. Why did they have to make this one limited editions? Spoilsports.

(Image credit: Pro Direct)

Adidas F50 Adizero IV Battle Pack II Limited Edition FG The incredible all-white version Sizes: 6-12 | Colourway: White/silver Today's Best Deals View at Pro Direct Soccer (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Beautiful soft leather, like a vintage Predator Iridescent soleplate Stunning all-white version Very few being manufactured! No '14' like the black and white versions

An all-white version. Oh, boy.

The leather version feels a lot more like a Predator on your feet but it's by no means too heavy to actually run around in. The silver touches are beautiful and the soleplate looks just as 2022 as you'd expect. Top work.