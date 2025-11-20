How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona - Can the WSL champions finally beat their nemesis in the UWCL?

Watch Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women as the Blues look to beat the three-time European champions at home for the first time, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Barcelona missed out on a fourth Champions League title last season, falling to Arsenal in a surprise defeat in Lisbon.

Chelsea met Barcelona in last year’s semi-final, where an 8–2 aggregate left them still chasing their first European crown.

With the competition’s new format of an 18-team league phase replacing the old group stage, these two heavyweights are meeting far earlier than they ever have before.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona for FREE in the UK

Chelsea vs Barcelona will be broadcast live in the UK by public broadcaster, the BBC.

Coverage is live on BBC Two from 7.30pm, with a Chelsea vs Barcelona free live stream on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Chelsea vs Barcelona on the Paramount+ streaming services. Plans start from $7.99 per month.

Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Chelsea vs Barcelona. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal <p><em><strong>✅ Up to 77% off<br /><em><strong>✅ 3 Months Extra FREE<p><em>"Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/nordvpn" target="_blank"><em>TechRadar's NordVPN review. ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE "Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – TechRadar's NordVPN review.

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Women's Champions League preview

The European heavyweights face off at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, with Chelsea looking to beat Barcelona at home for the very first time.

Despite meeting in four of the last five years (in one final and three semi-finals), Barcelona have always come out on top, most recently in an 8-2 mauling of the Blues last season across two legs.

A win for Barcelona would put them on top of the 18-team league, while a win for Chelsea would see them jump to those all-important top four spots, where the teams go straight into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea drew 1-1 against Twente on matchday one, before two convincing wins, beating Paris FC 4-0 and Austrian side St Polten 6-0.

Barcelona meanwhile have a 100% win record from their first three games, thrashing Bayern Munich 7-1 to open their campaign and subsequent comfortable wins over Roma (4-1) and Belgian side OH Leuven (3-0).

Chelsea’s unbeaten WSL form extended to 34 games at the weekend, but a draw to Liverpool was seen as a disappointing result and they currently sit three points behind league-leaders Manchester City.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Barcelona sit six points clear of Atletico Madrid in Liga F, after a recent 4-0 victory over their rivals Real Madrid.

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head-to-head in the UWCL

In their seven meetings since 2021, Barcelona have won five times, scoring 16 goals, while Chelsea have only won once and scored four.

2024/25 – Semi-finals

Aggregate: Barcelona win 8–2

Semi-final, 1st Leg: Barcelona 4–1 Chelsea

Semi-final, 2nd Leg: Chelsea 1–4 Barcelona

2023/24 – Semi-finals

Aggregate: Barcelona win 2–1

Semi-final, 1st Leg: Barcelona 0–1 Chelsea

Semi-final, 2nd Leg: Chelsea 0–2 Barcelona

2022/23 – Semi-finals

Aggregate: Barcelona win 2–1

Semi-final, 1st Leg: Chelsea 0–1 Barcelona

Semi-final, 2nd Leg: Barcelona 1–1 Chelsea

2020/21 – Final

Chelsea 0–4 Barcelona

Chelsea vs Barcelona: The teams

Blues manager Sonia Bompastor confirmed that Sam Kerr will not be available for the match due to injury, but Lauren James is fit to start against Barcelona but unable to play 90 minutes.

Hannah Hampton remains out of action for a few weeks, with a quad injury, with Livia Peng taking her spot in their last two matches.

For Barcelona, three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati is expected to start, despite only being fit enough to come off the bench in the recent 4-0 win over Real Madrid. Esmee Brugts was lost to injury in that game and is a doubt, while Patri Guijarro and Salma Paralluelo are out.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 1-3 Barcelona

Expect goals at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will be unable to avenge last year’s heavy defeat, with free-scoring Barcelona coming out on top, however I predict these two teams might meet again later down the road in this competition.