Arsenal vs Olympiacos live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free and on TV

Watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos on Wednesday as the UEFA Champions League returns to our screens for Matchday Two.

Wanting to follow along with all the action? FourFourTwo provides details on how you can watch Mikel Arteta's side take on Greek opposition, wherever you are in the world...

Arsenal vs Olympiacos: Key information • Date: Wednesday 01 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Free Stream: RTE Player • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Arsenal will be hoping to build on their momentum in the Premier League with another victory in Europe on Wednesday night.

The Gunners left it late in the north-east on Sunday evening, as strikes from Mikel Merino and then Gabriel ensured a famous comeback victory for Mikel Arteta's side that may have boosted their title hopes given Liverpool's slip-up at Crystal Palace.

As for Olympiacos, the Greek league leaders are yet to lose so far domestically and saw off Levadiakos 3-2 at the weekend.

A 0-0 draw with Cypriot side FC Pafos began their campaign, but a tough test against Arsenal lies in wait at the Emirates Stadium.

Can you watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos for free?

Arsenal vs Olympiacos is being streamed free to Irish residents on RTE Player.

You don't even need an account, just click the stream and you can watch at no cost.

Watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos from anywhere

Where to watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos on TNT Sports. Kick off is at 19:45 BST.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 19:00.

To watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Subscriptions cost £30.99, but you do get almost every single UEFA Champions League game live across the season.

Watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos in the US

Fans in the US can watch an Arsenal vs Olympiacos live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.

All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Subscriptions cost $27 a month once you've added Stan Sport to a base Stan plan.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos: Champions League preview

Arsenal will hope to build on their recent 2-0 win over Athletic Club in their prior UEFA Champions League contest, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both netting in that one.

In fact, the Gunners are on an impressive five-match unbeaten streak in all competitions heading into this one, and making it six would go a long way in building further momentum for manager Arteta.

Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus will not return from their severe knee injuries before the winter, while deadline-day addition Piero Hincapie is also still sidelined with a groin problem.

Olympiacos' woeful form in Europe doesn't make for pleasant viewing heading into this one, especially given they are set to face one of the Premier League's most feared teams.

Staggeringly, it has been almost exactly 10 years since they last won a Champions League league phase/group-stage match on the road, doing so against Dinamo Zagreb in October 2015.

Remy Cabella and Yusuf Yazici are set to play no part for the Greek giants and both will be huge misses in London on Wednesday evening.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 5-1 Olympiacos

Arsenal are in fine form as of late, and after winning at the death against Newcastle at the weekend, Arteta's side should be well up for this one and we are expecting a big scoreline.