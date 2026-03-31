Watch Scotland vs Ivory Coast: Live streams, TV coverage for international friendly in Liverpool

Watch Scotland vs Ivory Coast as Steve Clarke's side face the fellow World Cup attendees on Merseyside, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Scotland vs Ivory Coast: Key information ► Date: Tuesday 31 March 2026 ► Kick-off time: 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET ► Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool ► TV & Streaming: BBC Two / BBC Scotland (UK), ESPN Unlimited (US) ► FREE Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Scotland suffered a late loss against Japan just days ago, as their prep for the World Cup didn't get off to a great start.

They'll be hoping for much better against the Ivory Coast, who reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations and recently beat South Korea 4-0.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Scotland vs the Ivory Coast online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Scotland vs Ivory Coast for FREE in the UK

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will be streaming Scotland vs Ivory coast for free.

Coverage is free but geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you're travelling right now and you're outside the United Kingdom – more on that below.

Watch Scotland vs Ivory Coast from anywhere

Out of the country when Scotland vs Ivory Coast is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.