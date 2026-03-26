How to watch Slovakia vs Kosovo: Free stream, TV info and preview for World Cup play-off semi-final clash

Watch Slovakia vs Kosovo today as both sides look to take one step closer to this summer's World Cup in the US, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Slovakia vs Kosovo: Key information • Date: Thursday 26 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET • FREE stream: Sport (Slovakia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN (77% off + free Amazon gift card)

Slovakia have a talented side and finished only behind Germany in Group A to progress to this play-off round.

Kosovo earned their spot after also securing 2nd spot, in Group B, just three points behind eventual group winners Switzerland.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Slovakia vs Kosovo in this World Cup play-off online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Slovakia vs Kosovo for free?

Sport in Slovakia will show the match between Slovakia and Kosovo for free.

Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Slovakia vs Kosovo from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Slovakia vs Kosovo is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Slovakia vs Kosovo in the UK

Prime Video will have a pay-per-view of Slovakia vs Kosovo in the UK.

Watch Slovakia vs Kosovo with Amazon Prime's PPV Amazon Prime Video will broadcast Slovakia vs Kosovo with a pay-per-view price of £2.49 for this game. You will not need an active Prime membership to watch, just the PPV.

Watch Slovakia vs Kosovo in the US

Slovakia vs Kosovo will be available for streaming in the United States on ViX.