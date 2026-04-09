England World Cup 2026 tickets available at massively inflated prices in crazy FIFA resale

It's the biggest tournament yet and the cost of being at World Cup 2026 is getting higher and higher at every stage of the ticketing process.

World Cup 2026 will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July. England and Scotland will both be well supported but fans travelling to football's greatest show are having to dig deep.

World Cup tickets have been made available in a series of releases since last year. The latest stage is an official FIFA resale marketplace, where previously purchased tickets are being marked up and flogged at mind-boggling prices.

England World Cup tickets on sale for up to $29,000

Resale ticket prices for England's World Cup match against Ghana are stratospheric (Image credit: Alex Davidson - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

"Anyone who has bought a ticket can offer it for sale at any price they want," reports BBC Sport. "Many of the prices appear to be unrealistic and are far more expensive than comparable tickets in the same block of a stand."

The 'unrealistic' category includes an $11 million ticket for Scotland vs Brazil in Group C but FIFA would be set for a mini-windfall if that were to sell. Resold World Cup tickets net the governing body a 30% cut of the difference between the original ticket price and the resold one.

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Thomas Tuchel's England will compete in Group L against Croatia, Ghana and Panama. Supporters travelling to North America in the summer but still on the hunt for tickets won't be getting a bargain.

Thousands of tickets are being sold on the official FIFA resale platform and Three Lions matches are flamboyantly expensive. Fans hoping to see the first game against Croatia or the third group fixture against Panama could pay as much as $17,000, while Ghana tickets are available for up to $29,000.