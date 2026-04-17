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World Cup 2026 fan zones: Where to watch World Cup matches across the host nations

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World Cup host cities will be summer destinations for fans from all over the globe and official fan zones can be an event in their own right

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: Fans of Morocco shoe their support during day 26 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on December 14, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Morocco fans at a World Cup fan zone in Qatar in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The World Cup is a massive logistical undertaking for fans and organising committees alike, and the hard work that goes into it is all geared towards making it a month-long festival of football.

World Cup 2026 will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July. The party atmosphere might be offset by the political situation globally and on the ground in America, not to mention the sheer cost of being there, but fans who make the trip will surely be looking for a good time.