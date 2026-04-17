World Cup 2026 fan zones: Where to watch World Cup matches across the host nations

The World Cup is a massive logistical undertaking for fans and organising committees alike, and the hard work that goes into it is all geared towards making it a month-long festival of football.

World Cup 2026 will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July. The party atmosphere might be offset by the political situation globally and on the ground in America, not to mention the sheer cost of being there, but fans who make the trip will surely be looking for a good time.

In such a vast geographical area, fans will be based in host cities in the days before and after the World Cup fixtures they're attending, if indeed they're attending matches at all.