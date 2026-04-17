How much will it cost to attend World Cup 2026 matches using public transport?

Attending World Cup matches is a regular treat for the most fortunate and committed followers of international teams but for many it's more like a once-in-a-lifetime trip that's years in the planning.

World Cup 2026 has been marked in calendars all over the globe ever since the United States, Canada and Mexico were confirmed as co-hosts of the tournament, but with the worldwide cost of absolutely everything soaring and FIFA being FIFA, it might not be quite the dream football holiday it should have been.

World Cup ticket prices are sky-high and the overall cost of going to one of the 104 World Cup matches is growing more prohibitive with every new development as the tournament approaches. Public transportation pricing hikes are an unwelcome sting.

England and Scotland fans will both be heading to the Massachusetts town of Foxborough to cheer on their teams in group stage matches at Gillette Stadium in June.

The venue will be known as Boston Stadium for the duration of the tournament but as close to Worcester to its northwest as Boston to its northeast. Most fans will be based in or at least travelling from Boston, which means ground transport from the city to the stadium comes is a key consideration.

The cost of World Cup 2026 public transport

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Masschusetts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has announced that matchday round-trip train tickets from central Boston to Gillette Stadium will cost $80 (£60), increased from a regular New England Patriots or New England Revolution matchday at $20 (£15).

A bus ticket for the same round trip will cost as much as $95 (£70) for what's sure to be a fragrant summertime jaunt down the I-95 with one's fellow fans.