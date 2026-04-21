Could Leicester City be relegated tonight?

Leicester City have looked like a club sliding faster and faster down a slippery slope this season.

Years of mismanagement and poor decisions have left the Foxes in a Championship relegation battle they are ill-equipped for and seemingly destined for League One.

It is hard to believe that this is the same club who won the Premier League against all odds just 10 years ago, lifted the FA Cup only five years ago and reached a European semi-final - losing to Roma in the Conference League - four years ago this month.

What has happened to Leicester City?