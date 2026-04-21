Could Leicester City be relegated tonight?

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Leicester City look set to be relegated to League One just 10 years after winning the Premier League title

Leicester City have struggled this season
Leicester City have had a catastrophic season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City have looked like a club sliding faster and faster down a slippery slope this season.

Years of mismanagement and poor decisions have left the Foxes in a Championship relegation battle they are ill-equipped for and seemingly destined for League One.

What has happened to Leicester City?