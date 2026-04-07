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How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich for FREE: Live stream details for huge Champions League last-eight tie

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Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in an utterly mouthwatering contest

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is now back from his injury
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is now back from his injury (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich today as both sides look to gain an early advantage in this huge Champions League quarter-final first leg. FourFourTwo brings you all the streaming information, including how to watch for free from anywhere in the world.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich key information

• Date: Tuesday 7 April 2026

• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET

• Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

• FREE STREAM: Virgin Media Play (Ire) / RTL Club (Bel)

• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN

The two sides have faced one another more than any other pairing in the competition's esteemed history, with this midweek clash marking their 29th meeting.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich for free

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich is being broadcast for free in Ireland with English commentary on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play.

Belgium's RTL Club will also stream the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich game for free.

Stream Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich free on Virgin Media Play

Stream Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich free on Virgin Media Play

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich isn't the only game being broadcast for free on Virgin Media Play this week with Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid also available to watch on Wednesday.

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‼️ Outside Ireland and can't watch your free stream. You need a VPN to unlock it — more on that below.

Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action as usual can now do so with a VPN.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get over 70% off NordVPN

Get over 70% off NordVPN

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✅ Unblocks Virgin Media Play