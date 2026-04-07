Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is now back from his injury

Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich today as both sides look to gain an early advantage in this huge Champions League quarter-final first leg. FourFourTwo brings you all the streaming information, including how to watch for free from anywhere in the world.

Real Madrid welcomes Bayern Munich to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The two sides have faced one another more than any other pairing in the competition's esteemed history, with this midweek clash marking their 29th meeting.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich for free

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich is being broadcast for free in Ireland with English commentary on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play.

Belgium's RTL Club will also stream the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich game for free.

Stream Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich free on Virgin Media Play Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich isn't the only game being broadcast for free on Virgin Media Play this week with Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid also available to watch on Wednesday.

‼️ Outside Ireland and can't watch your free stream. You need a VPN to unlock it — more on that below.

Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action as usual can now do so with a VPN.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...