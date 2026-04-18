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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad for FREE: TV Details for Copa del Rey Final

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Atletico Madrid take on Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final as the La Liga rivals go for glory in Seville

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid scores against FC Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann is aiming to end his second spell at Atletico Madrid on a high (Image credit: Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
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Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad today as the La Liga sides go for glory in the Copa del Rey final, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad key information

Both teams progressed from memorable semi-finals to reach this point, with Atletico beating Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate - having won the first leg 4-0 - and La Real overcoming Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao thanks to a pair of 1-0 victories.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad for free

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad is being shown for free in the UK on ITV.

Just click the link above to create an account on ITVX and watch the game at no cost.

Outside the UK tonight? Unblock your free stream of the game with NordVPN — more on that below.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your streaming device appear to be back in your home country.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the