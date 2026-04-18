How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad for FREE: TV Details for Copa del Rey Final

Antoine Griezmann is aiming to end his second spell at Atletico Madrid on a high

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad today as the La Liga sides go for glory in the Copa del Rey final, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad key information Date: Saturday, 18 April

Saturday, 18 April Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

8pm BST / 3pm ET Free Stream: ITVX (UK)

ITVX (UK) TV & Streaming: ITV4/Premier Sports (UK), ESPN Select (USA)

ITV4/Premier Sports (UK), ESPN Select (USA) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Glory awaits for either Atletico Madrid or Real Sociedad as the two La Liga sides contest the Copa del Rey final in Seville.

Both teams progressed from memorable semi-finals to reach this point, with Atletico beating Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate - having won the first leg 4-0 - and La Real overcoming Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao thanks to a pair of 1-0 victories.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad for free

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad is being shown for free in the UK on ITV.

Just click the link above to create an account on ITVX and watch the game at no cost.

Outside the UK tonight? Unblock your free stream of the game with NordVPN — more on that below.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad from anywhere

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