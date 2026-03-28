How to watch USA vs Belgium: Live stream and TV details as Mauricio Pochettino's side begin their build-up to a home World Cup

Watch USA vs Belgium for a friendly, with all the details on TV channels and live streaming – including an option to watch for free in the UK – right here in this guide. Click HERE for details on all the upcoming internationals.

A huge game takes place in Atlanta as USA take on Belgium in a huge friendly ahead of this summer's World Cup.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch USA vs Belgium online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch USA vs Belgium for free In Belgium, the international friendly is being broadcast completely free on RTL Play. You will need to find the RTL TVI channel for coverage.

Watch USA vs Belgium from anywhere

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Watch USA vs Belgium in the UK

In the UK, you can watch USA vs Belgium on Premier Sports 2. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

USA vs Belgium LIVE on Premier Sports Premier Sports is available for as little as £12.99 on a pay-as-you-go annual basis. Sign up today and watch USA vs Belgium.

How to watch USA vs Belgium in the US

In the US, you can watch USA vs Belgium on Peacock, among numerous other channels as well.