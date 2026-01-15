When does the WSL transfer window close?
When does the Women’s Super League winter transfer window close and what deals have been done already? Can we expect any Deadline Day drama?
As the Women’s Super League continues to grow, so too does its transfer market.
January windows are no longer quiet affairs, with clubs increasingly willing to spend and use strategic loans to bolster their squads after the winter break.
Here is everything you need to know about the WSL and WSL 2 winter transfer window - including the key dates and the biggest moves so far.
What are the key dates for the Women's Super League's transfer window?
The January transfer window for both the WSL and WSL 2 opened on Friday January 2 and will close on Tuesday February 3 at 11pm UK time.
This differs from the men’s window, which shuts earlier at 7pm on Monday February 2. The later deadline leaves room for late deals and potential Deadline Day drama in the women’s game.
What are the biggest stories of the WSL transfer window so far?
Club
Player
Position
Signed from
Comments
Arsenal
Smilla Holmberg
Defender
Hammarby
The 19-year-old’s signing was soured as Arsenal were forced to turn off social media comments after ‘disgusting’ sexist comments
Aston Villa
Oriane Jean-François
Midfielder
Chelsea
Signed for a reported £450K - a statement signing from Villa
Aston Villa
Jenna Nighswonger
Defender
Arsenal (loan)
There has been plenty of noise around the USA international’s lack of minutes under Renee Slegers and the loan offers her valuable game time. Villa also hold an option to make the move permanent.
Brighton
Olaug Tvedten
Midfielder
Valerenga
Boss Dario Vidisic said: “We’re really excited - she’s a technical goal-scoring midfielder with real quality”
Everton
Hannah Blundell
Defender
Manchester United (loan)
The 31-year-old is a four-time Women's Super League champion and three-time FA Cup winner
Leicester City
Ashleigh Neville
Defender
Tottenham Hotspur
The Spurs legend made 191 appearances
Leicester City
Sarah Mayling
Midfielder
Aston Villa (loan)
Mayling, 28, said: “It was a no-brainer”
Leicester City
Emma Jansson
Midfielder
Rosengard
The 29-year-old is a two-time Damallsvenskan winner
Liverpool
Anna Josendal
Forward
Hammarby
Josendal, 24, said: “This has been my dream since I was a little kid”
Liverpool
Jennifer Falk
Goalkeeper
BK Hacken
Sweden goalkeeper during Euro 2025. The 32-year-old saved four penalties in the quarter-final shootout against the Lionesses.
Liverpool
Alice Bergstrom
Defender
BK Hacken
Bergstrom played in 25 of Hacken's 26 matches last season.
Manchester City
Sam Coffey
Midfielder
Portland Thorns
City's first addition of the transfer window, Coffey 42 USWNT caps and was part of the team that won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Manchester United
Lea Schuller
Forward
Bayern Munich
Scored 103 goals in 181 appearances over five-and-a-half years at Bayern Munich. Signs contract until June 2029.
Manchester United
Hanna Lundkvist
Defender
San Diego Wave
Joins from the NWSL on a free transfer.
Tottenham Hotspur
Maika Hamano
Forward
Chelsea
The Japan international is seeking regular game time ahead of March’s Asian Cup.
Tottenham Hotspur
Matilda Nilden
Forward
BK Hacken
Sister of Amanda Nilden, who also plays for Spurs.
Tottenham Hotspur
Julie Blakstad
Left-back
Hammarby
Played for Manchester City between January 2022 and March 2023.
Tottenham Hotspur
Hanna Wijk
Defender
BK Hacken
Wijk, 22, said: “I got goosebumps when I put on the shirt.”
West Ham
Estelle Cascarino
Defender
Juventus
Cascarino was denied the chance of making her West Ham debut due to wearing an earring she was unable to remove.
Fran Kirby has been linked with a move from Brighton to Juventus, although reports suggest Brighton have rejected three bids.
Looking ahead to the summer, Georgia Stanway has confirmed she will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, with speculation already linking her to a potential move back to the WSL, including Arsenal.
Ayisha Gulati
