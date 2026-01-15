When does the WSL transfer window close?

Smilla Holmberg of Arsenal shakes hands with Hanna Lundkvist of Manchester United

As the Women’s Super League continues to grow, so too does its transfer market.

January windows are no longer quiet affairs, with clubs increasingly willing to spend and use strategic loans to bolster their squads after the winter break.

Here is everything you need to know about the WSL and WSL 2 winter transfer window - including the key dates and the biggest moves so far.

Will Fran Kirby move before Deadline Day? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The January transfer window for both the WSL and WSL 2 opened on Friday January 2 and will close on Tuesday February 3 at 11pm UK time.

This differs from the men’s window, which shuts earlier at 7pm on Monday February 2. The later deadline leaves room for late deals and potential Deadline Day drama in the women’s game.

What are the biggest stories of the WSL transfer window so far?

Georgia Stanway could be coming back to England (Image credit: Boris Streubel/Getty Images for DFB)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Player Position Signed from Comments Arsenal Smilla Holmberg Defender Hammarby The 19-year-old’s signing was soured as Arsenal were forced to turn off social media comments after ‘disgusting’ sexist comments Aston Villa Oriane Jean-François Midfielder Chelsea Signed for a reported £450K - a statement signing from Villa Aston Villa Jenna Nighswonger Defender Arsenal (loan) There has been plenty of noise around the USA international’s lack of minutes under Renee Slegers and the loan offers her valuable game time. Villa also hold an option to make the move permanent. Brighton Olaug Tvedten Midfielder Valerenga Boss Dario Vidisic said: “We’re really excited - she’s a technical goal-scoring midfielder with real quality” Everton Hannah Blundell Defender Manchester United (loan) The 31-year-old is a four-time Women's Super League champion and three-time FA Cup winner Leicester City Ashleigh Neville Defender Tottenham Hotspur The Spurs legend made 191 appearances Leicester City Sarah Mayling Midfielder Aston Villa (loan) Mayling, 28, said: “It was a no-brainer” Leicester City Emma Jansson Midfielder Rosengard The 29-year-old is a two-time Damallsvenskan winner Liverpool Anna Josendal Forward Hammarby Josendal, 24, said: “This has been my dream since I was a little kid” Liverpool Jennifer Falk Goalkeeper BK Hacken Sweden goalkeeper during Euro 2025. The 32-year-old saved four penalties in the quarter-final shootout against the Lionesses. Liverpool Alice Bergstrom Defender BK Hacken Bergstrom played in 25 of Hacken's 26 matches last season. Manchester City Sam Coffey Midfielder Portland Thorns City's first addition of the transfer window, Coffey 42 USWNT caps and was part of the team that won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Manchester United Lea Schuller Forward Bayern Munich Scored 103 goals in 181 appearances over five-and-a-half years at Bayern Munich. Signs contract until June 2029. Manchester United Hanna Lundkvist Defender San Diego Wave Joins from the NWSL on a free transfer. Tottenham Hotspur Maika Hamano Forward Chelsea The Japan international is seeking regular game time ahead of March’s Asian Cup. Tottenham Hotspur Matilda Nilden Forward BK Hacken Sister of Amanda Nilden, who also plays for Spurs. Tottenham Hotspur Julie Blakstad Left-back Hammarby Played for Manchester City between January 2022 and March 2023. Tottenham Hotspur Hanna Wijk Defender BK Hacken Wijk, 22, said: “I got goosebumps when I put on the shirt.” West Ham Estelle Cascarino Defender Juventus Cascarino was denied the chance of making her West Ham debut due to wearing an earring she was unable to remove.

Fran Kirby has been linked with a move from Brighton to Juventus, although reports suggest Brighton have rejected three bids.

Looking ahead to the summer, Georgia Stanway has confirmed she will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, with speculation already linking her to a potential move back to the WSL, including Arsenal.