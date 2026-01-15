When does the WSL transfer window close?

When does the Women’s Super League winter transfer window close and what deals have been done already? Can we expect any Deadline Day drama?

Smilla Holmberg of Arsenal shakes hands with Hanna Lundkvist of Man United during the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 10, 2026 in London, England.
Smilla Holmberg of Arsenal shakes hands with Hanna Lundkvist of Manchester United (Image credit: Naomi Baker - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images)

As the Women’s Super League continues to grow, so too does its transfer market. 

January windows are no longer quiet affairs, with clubs increasingly willing to spend and use strategic loans to bolster their squads after the winter break.

What are the key dates for the Women's Super League's transfer window?

Fran Kirby of England indicates her name on the reverse of her jersey as she poses with the trophy following the UEFA Women&#039;s Euro England 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.

Will Fran Kirby move before Deadline Day? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The January transfer window for both the WSL and WSL 2 opened on Friday January 2 and will close on Tuesday February 3 at 11pm UK time.

This differs from the men’s window, which shuts earlier at 7pm on Monday February 2. The later deadline leaves room for late deals and potential Deadline Day drama in the women’s game.

What are the biggest stories of the WSL transfer window so far?

Georgia Stanway of Bayern Muenchen takes a shot during the Google Pixel Women&#039;s Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg Women&#039;s and FC Bayern M&amp;uuml;nchen Women&#039;s at AOK-Stadion on October 11, 2025 in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Georgia Stanway could be coming back to England (Image credit: Boris Streubel/Getty Images for DFB)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Player

Position

Signed from

Comments

Arsenal

Smilla Holmberg

Defender

Hammarby

The 19-year-old’s signing was soured as Arsenal were forced to turn off social media comments after ‘disgusting’ sexist comments

Aston Villa

Oriane Jean-François

Midfielder

Chelsea

Signed for a reported £450K - a statement signing from Villa

Aston Villa

Jenna Nighswonger

Defender

Arsenal (loan)

There has been plenty of noise around the USA international’s lack of minutes under Renee Slegers and the loan offers her valuable game time. Villa also hold an option to make the move permanent.

Brighton

Olaug Tvedten

Midfielder

Valerenga

Boss Dario Vidisic said: “We’re really excited - she’s a technical goal-scoring midfielder with real quality”

Everton

Hannah Blundell

Defender

Manchester United (loan)

The 31-year-old is a four-time Women's Super League champion and three-time FA Cup winner

Leicester City

Ashleigh Neville

Defender

Tottenham Hotspur

The Spurs legend made 191 appearances

Leicester City

Sarah Mayling

Midfielder

Aston Villa (loan)

Mayling, 28, said: “It was a no-brainer”

Leicester City

Emma Jansson

Midfielder

Rosengard

The 29-year-old is a two-time Damallsvenskan winner

Liverpool

Anna Josendal

Forward

Hammarby

Josendal, 24, said: “This has been my dream since I was a little kid”

Liverpool

Jennifer Falk

Goalkeeper

BK Hacken

Sweden goalkeeper during Euro 2025. The 32-year-old saved four penalties in the quarter-final shootout against the Lionesses.

Liverpool

Alice Bergstrom

Defender

BK Hacken

Bergstrom played in 25 of Hacken's 26 matches last season.

Manchester City

Sam Coffey

Midfielder

Portland Thorns

City's first addition of the transfer window, Coffey 42 USWNT caps and was part of the team that won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Manchester United

Lea Schuller

Forward

Bayern Munich

Scored 103 goals in 181 appearances over five-and-a-half years at Bayern Munich. Signs contract until June 2029.

Manchester United

Hanna Lundkvist

Defender

San Diego Wave

Joins from the NWSL on a free transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur

Maika Hamano

Forward

Chelsea

The Japan international is seeking regular game time ahead of March’s Asian Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur

Matilda Nilden

Forward

BK Hacken

Sister of Amanda Nilden, who also plays for Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur

Julie Blakstad

Left-back

Hammarby

Played for Manchester City between January 2022 and March 2023.

Tottenham Hotspur

Hanna Wijk

Defender

BK Hacken

Wijk, 22, said: “I got goosebumps when I put on the shirt.”

West Ham

Estelle Cascarino

Defender

Juventus

Cascarino was denied the chance of making her West Ham debut due to wearing an earring she was unable to remove.

Fran Kirby has been linked with a move from Brighton to Juventus, although reports suggest Brighton have rejected three bids.

Looking ahead to the summer, Georgia Stanway has confirmed she will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, with speculation already linking her to a potential move back to the WSL, including Arsenal.

Ayisha Gulati
Women's Football Writer

Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.

