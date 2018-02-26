10 Premier League flops with incredible YouTube highlight reels

1. Vincent Janssen

Tottenham fans must have thought their prayers had been answered when Janssen arrived at White Hart Lane from AZ Alkmaar for £17m in summer 2016, especially after viewing this highlight reel of the Dutch striker in action. It features Janssen scoring all manner of goals, from thumping finishes to leaping headers, for club and country.

Which is odd, really, when you consider the fact he only managed to score twice for Tottenham in 25 Premier League appearances - and one of those was a penalty.

2. Jonathan Calleri

West Ham have signed 42 strikers since David Sullivan and David Gold bought the club in 2010, but few boast a video tribute to match Calleri's. The Argentine loan signing arrived in the summer of 2016 and looked the real deal in this video, which showcased the 16 goals he'd scored in 31 games for previous club Sao Paulo – many of them rifled finishes after he'd bore down on poor opposition goalkeepers.

Unfortunately for Hammers fans, it took the striker until January 2017 to do anything similar for West Ham. An injury-time strike against Middlesbrough proved to be Calleri's only goal for the club in 18 appearances.

3. Kostas Mitroglou

Mitroglou was courted by clubs across Europe after bagging 81 goals in 182 games for Olympiakos. Fulham ended up winning the race, though, signing the Greece international for a club-record £12m. Any concerns over his abilities were eased by videos such as the one above, demonstrating his lethal abilities as a penalty box predator in the Superleague.

But Fulham’s hardline manager Felix Magath saw otherwise, restricting Mitroglou to three appearances amid injury and fitness concerns. Fulham were duly relegated while Mitroglou (and his highlight reel) returned to Greece on loan. Bah.

4. Andrej Kramaric

Leicester fans in 2015 must have thought they were getting something quite special if they'd come across this video of Kramaric. Not only did the compilation show their new Croatian signing scoring 28 goals in 31 games during his final season with Rijeka in 2014/15, but it also had the striker dubbed as the “new Davor Suker” by the optimist who created it.

A return of two goals in 15 league appearances quickly dispelled the notion that Kramaric was a future World Cup Golden Boot winner. The striker was shipped off to Hoffenheim early in the 2015/16 season, missing Leicester's Premier League title-winning campaign in the process.

5. Remy Cabella

Cabella was an integral part of the Montpellier team that upset big-spending PSG to win Ligue 1 in 2011/12. Two years later he was on the move to Newcastle for £8m – and Toon fans were excited. Videos like the one above depicted Cabella as exactly the kind of young, French talent that had previously thrived on Tyneside. After watching his range of skills, Magpies were warmed by visions of David Ginola, Laurent Robert or Hatem Ben Arfa in their pomp.

In reality, the physicality of the Premier League proved too much for the winger’s sensibilities. He had his moments, including a decent January when he scored his only goal for the club. But by the end of the season, Cabella still hadn't settled and returned to France with Marseille.

6. Yaya Sanogo

Though it seems hard to believe now given what followed, there was once a time when Arsenal fans were excited about Sanogo. He was a top scorer for France as they won the 2013 U20 World Cup and a raw talent with club side Auxerre, so YouTube was littered with clips displaying the forward’s obligatory "goals, skills and assists" ahead of his big move to north London.

What those videos failed to highlight was Sanogo’s other, less impressive, contributions. It didn't take long before Gunners fans became familiar with those attributes during an underwhelming four-season spell at the Emirates where the gangly forward netted just one goal in all competitions.

7. Muhamed Besic

Besic wasn’t just heralded as a talented midfielder capable of playing at the highest level in this YouTube highlights reel – he was dubbed “the future of Bosnia”. Though the video depicted a tough-tackling ball-winner with a decent range of passing, Toffees fans were left feeling short-changed when “definitely not the future of Everton” arrived for £4m in July 2014.

The Bosnian struggled with the pace of the Premier League and picked up eight yellow cards during his debut season at Goodison Park. A spate of injuries hampered his progress in the following seasons and Besic increasingly found first-team opportunities hard to come by. He was loaned to Middlesbrough in January 2018.

8. Angelo Henriquez

Manchester United fans must have felt that Alex Ferguson had unearthed another Javier Hernandez when Henriquez arrived from Universidad de Chile in August 2012. Those expectations would have only been ramped up by this thrilling video of Henriquez in action, perfectly soundtracked by Coldplay’s Viva La Vida. He was quick, agile and could finish with aplomb.

Henriquez never quite got going, though, with a loan move to Wigan in 2013 producing one goal in eight appearances overall. Following Ferguson’s retirement and the sacking of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal opted to cut losses and sell the Chilean to Dinamo Zagreb. He joined Mexican side Atlas for €1.5m in January 2018.

9. Jean Makoun

Makoun was the only major signing of Gerard Houllier’s short-lived reign as Aston Villa manager, arriving at the club from Lyon for £6m in January 2011. "He has played in the Champions League. He'll be a good asset for the future,” Houllier claimed at the time. These highlights from Makoun’s time with Lyon seemed to back up those claims, showing the player driving forward in possession like a true midfield general.

Except he wasn't, and it didn’t take long for the shine to wear off. Within a month the Cameroon international had been sent off to earn a three-match ban – one of only nine Premier League appearances for the Villans – which proved his most memorable contribution. With Houllier leaving later that season, Makoun soon followed in signing for Olympiakos on loan.

10. Rolando Bianchi

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s first act as Manchester City manager was to shell out £8.8m for 24-year-old Reggina striker Bianchi, in a move that baffled many. But they clearly hadn’t taken the time to watch the “Rolando Bianchi Goal Parade” video on YouTube.

This grainy collection of clips chronicled Bianchi’s goalscoring efforts from his junior days right up to his time in Serie A with Reggina.

Made long before highlight reels of this kind became the norm, the video was about as close to a Bianchi goal parade as City fans would get. Despite scoring on his debut against West Ham, the Italian lasted just half a season (scoring four goals in 19 league games). In January, he left for Lazio on loan after criticising English cuisine and the country’s alcohol culture.

