12 players who Manchester United could realistically sign this summer

Manchester United spent approximately £260 million on players during Louis van Gaal's ill-fated and ultimately unsuccessful reign, but you can rest assured they'll be bothering their bank manager again under Jose Mourinho this summer.

It looks like Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one player heading to Old Trafford, but there's still likely to be a throng of big-name stars joining the big Swede for the new revolution.

Who might they be, though? We've suggested some potential targets below. You can upvote the stars you want to see, and downvote those you really don't...

