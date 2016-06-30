19 reliable transfer news accounts you NEED to follow on Twitter

1. @DiMarzio

The ever-reliable Italian journalist recently called Breel Embolo’s move to Schalke first, and has an excellent track record when it comes to revealing some of football’s biggest stories first. A worldwide all-rounder.

#Embolo to @s04, last night.

— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 22, 2016

2. @JPercyTelegraph

The Telegraph’s main man for the Midlands has excellent contacts in the region, and further afield too. He reported Leicester’s big interest in Troy Deeney, plus the Watford man’s subsequent expected contract renewal. Reliable for English football.

Nathan Redmond will have a medical at Southampton tomorrow. Fee of around £10m agreed with Norwich. #saintsfc#scfc#ncfc

— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 24, 2016

3. @johncrossmirror

Cross is The Mirror’s Mr Arsenal, an experienced head with contacts high up the Gunners’ food chain.

Laurent Blanc emerges as serious candidate for England while Arsenal believe Wenger will snub the job https://t.co/RHHqpvHZf4

— John Cross (@johncrossmirror) June 30, 2016

4. @bbcsport_david

The BBC’s David Ornstein, too, is a must-follow for Arsenal fans. What he says usually goes when it comes to the north London club.

Vardy set to reject Arsenal & stay at Leicester. No final decision yet but favouring #LCFC. #AFC won't improve offer, pursuing other options

— David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) June 19, 2016

5. @TelegraphDucker

The Tele’s Northern Football Correspondent has his fingers in Manchester pies. He reported last week that United were in talks to re-sign Paul Pogba.

Mourinho in talks to sign Paul Pogba - but #MUFC must break record fee - @TelegraphDuckerhttps://t.co/6YngDWH8eVpic.twitter.com/CnWxy9vnOL

— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 25, 2016

6. @MarkOgden_

Ogden is now The Independent’s Chief Football Correspondent, also covering the Manchester clubs. He bagged an exclusive interview with Louis van Gaal last season, and more recently reported Chelsea’s interest in bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

EXCLUSIVE: Antonio Conte wants Romelu Lukaku for Chelsea rebuild | @MarkOgden_https://t.co/dB8vLCXIKXpic.twitter.com/lZO6TRJhdB

— Indy Football (@IndyFootball) April 4, 2016

7. @Sport_Witness

Not a transfer source as such, but excellent for collating rumours from the world over and scrutinising them appropriately.

Kicker say Man City wants Kroos again, Bild don't think they've got much hope. https://t.co/2aO7hk6ams

— Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) June 30, 2016

RECOMMENDED ON FFT.COM

8. @BundesligaSpot

Also just a collator of transfer talk from around Germany, but it saves you going to Kicker or Bild and getting confused by Google Translate.

El Confidencial: #FCBayern & Man City are in "advanced negotiations" regarding Thiago. #MCFC

— Bundesliga Spotlight (@BundesligaSpot) June 30, 2016

9. @LukeEdwardsTele

Edwards has terrific sources at Newcastle and in the north-east generally, and is rarely unoccupied by NUFC’s shenanigans.

Steve Bruce's Hull City future in limbo as owner looks to find buyer - @LukeEdwardsTelehttps://t.co/XXCdUOVlyjpic.twitter.com/s8ARFsMSaC

— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 28, 2016

10. @FabrizioRomano

Another Italian on fire, Romano pulls in big stories for the likes of Sky Italia and The Guardian. His main area of expertise is Serie A, but he’s also good for some big stories all around Europe.

Meunier and Ben Arfa close to PSG: talks are ongoing to finalize both deals. #transfers

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2016

11. @garyjacob

The Times' transfer guru is most active around the London clubs.

Charlton Athletic deal for Chris Wilder done and assistant Alan Knill set to follow from Northampton

— Gary Jacob (@garyjacob) May 11, 2016

12. @football_oranje

Covers everything from the land of tulips in a tidy manner, collating transfer news from the local newspapers and more.

Vincent Janssen has told AD that he is frustrated that AZ haven't negotiated a deal with Tottenham. He wants to join Spurs.

— Dutch Football (@football_oranje) June 30, 2016

13. @nonleaguepaper

It’s not always easy to keep up with a fast-moving and ever-changing non-league scene, but the weekly paper’s Twitter account will help you along here.

Gary Roberts steps down as Cambridge City boss after 13 years in charge https://t.co/ia5iw9K7f0#NonLeaguepic.twitter.com/QAnIZU88sZ

— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) June 30, 2016

14. @SkysportsLyall

Lyall Thomas has got west London sport covered, for all of your Chelsea and QPR needs. He’s also good for Tottenham too, and has been quick to clear up some of the myths about Michy Batshuayi’s move to Chelsea.

Batshuayi hasn't 'chosen' #ChelseaFC over anyone else, or for any reason. They're the first and only club to do the deal that was on table.

— Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) June 29, 2016

15. @ed_aarons

The Guardian’s deputy news editor has his finger on the pulse with some of the biggest transfer stories. Recent ones include Liverpool’s battle for Borussia Monchengladbach’s highly rated Mahmoud Dahoud, rubbishing rumours of a Chelsea exit for Baba Rahman and Chelsea snaring Michy Batshuayi.

Ben Arfa to Leicester?! Lyon president Aulas: "I believe that it is more Leicester City in terms of the direction he is heading". Mahrez?

— Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) June 30, 2016

16. @_ChrisBascombe

Bascombe is The Telegraph's in-the-know man for all things Merseyside.

LFC’s £30m bid for Sadio Mane has been accepted by Southampton. Mane will have medical on Monday.

— Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) June 26, 2016

17. @simonpeach

The Press Association’s chief football writer is close to all things Southampton, and called the Saints’ move for Claude Puel as their manager to replace Ronald Koeman.

Claude Puel close to being named #SaintsFC manager - my piece from Nice via @MirrorFootballhttps://t.co/XGJkOuJIvg

— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 27, 2016

18. @TomAllnuttPA

Allnutt is the PA’s man for all things Tottenham.

Tottenham keen on Batshuayi a few weeks ago but less impressed by price and wages. Hoped player might push through cheaper deal. #thfc

— Tom Allnutt (@tomallnuttPA) June 29, 2016

19. @sistoney67

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone is an experienced head covering a broad range of football.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has told Dortmund he won't sign a new contract. He prefers @ManUtd to @Arsenal. https://t.co/y1WZe70MnN via @BBCSport

— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 15, 2016

