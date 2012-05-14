20 FACT!s you didn't know about this season's Premier League

Liverpool were the only team to convert fewer than 10% of their shots into goals this season. If all shots were goals, Liverpool would have finished third, behind Chelsea and Manchester City. Sacked Chelsea manager AndrÃÂ© Villas-Boas had a higher win percentage in league games (48.2%) than Roberto di Matteo (45.5%). Tottenham's Jermain Defoe became the first player in Premier League history to reach 20 (career) goals as a substitute. Aston Villa recorded their fewest wins in a top-flight season since 1890/91 (seven), when there were only 12 teams in the division. Villa were the only side not to score from a corner in the PL this season. Liverpool's Stewart Downing had 72 shots without scoring (more than any other player) and created 55 chances without supplying an assist (more than any other player) in the Premier League. He also took one penalty and hit the woodwork five times.







Manchester City are the third team in Premier League history to earn 55 points from a possible 57 on home soil (along with Chelsea 2005-06 & Manchester United 2010-11). Manchester UnitedÃ¢ÂÂs total of 89 points is the highest recorded in a Premier League season by a team who didnÃ¢ÂÂt win the title. LiverpoolÃ¢ÂÂs total of 52 points is their worst ever in the Premier League. Tottenham earned more points from London derbies than any other side this season (14). Their final total of 69 points is just one point fewer than their best (70 in 2009-10). Only one player has scored more goals for a relegated Premier League side than Yakubu's 17: Andy Johnson (21 for Crystal Palace in 2004/05).







Norwich's Grant Holt scored 15, the most for a newly-promoted side since Andy Johnson. Liverpool are the only top-flight team to have lost every away game they have fallen behind in this season (10 in total). Arsenal have recovered more points from losing positions than any other team in the Premier League (24). The last player to score as many goals on his debut PL season as Manchester City's Sergio AgÃÂ¼ero (23) was Fernando Torres (24 in 07/08). QPR received nine red cards in the PL this season, the joint-most by a team in a single Premier League campaign (with Sunderland 2009/10).







This is John TerryÃ¢ÂÂs highest-scoring season in the Premier League (six goals). Manchester United's Wayne Rooney has 27 league goals this season, the most heÃ¢ÂÂs ever managed in a Premier League season. Rooney reached double figures for away goals in the Premier League for the first time. Swansea recorded the second-highest pass completion rate in the PL this season (85.7%). QPR's Djibril CissÃÂ© played in eight league games this season: he was sent off in two and scored in the other six. Wolves didn't score in the opening 15 minutes of any league game until their last, at Wigan this weekend.

