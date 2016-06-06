FourFourTwo's 50 Most Memorable Euros Goals: How we created the list

We argued for hours to settle on the final list, and considered the views of a wide range of experienced FourFourTwo writers, stretching across many generations of football fans. The list was adjudged the following factors:

Shock value

Was it funny?

How special was the goal?

Was the strike vital in the context of the game or the tournament?

Did the goal arise because of a piece of individual genius?

To finalise this list, it took several long meetings, myriad swapped emails, approximately 114 cups of coffee as we presided over the placings, and almost one fist fight.

A brief recording of one of the office 'discussions' on the list…

