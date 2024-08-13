8 alternative predictions for Liverpool's season

A year ago, there was talk of Liverpool’s season possibly being one of ‘transition’ after Jurgen Klopp oversaw a complete rebuild of the Reds’ midfield.

Little did anyone realise quite how much of a transition it was going to end up becoming, with Klopp announcing his resignation mid-season and Arne Slot confirmed as his replacement within 24 hours of the 2023/24 campaign ending.

If that was a transition season then what is this, Slot’s first season in the Premier League? It’s certainly going to be one of significant change, perhaps more to Liverpool’s style of play than anything else. Pre-season has given us plenty of clues as to what’s to come under the Dutchman, so here are some alternative predictions for Liverpool’s season ahead…

1. Fewer big chances conceded - more control for this Liverpool team

Jones says that Slot is evolving the style of this Reds team (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the criticisms of Klopp’s Liverpool, particularly in the latter seasons, was how open they were at the back, often reliant on the brilliance of an Alisson save or a Virgil van Dijk tackle to bail them out. Klopp’s side conceded over 40 league goals in each of his last two seasons, but Slot’s team will have greater control and be less erratic in their approach.

“To control the game, to not concede constant counter-attacks, that will hopefully be our style,” says Slot.

Midfielder Curtis Jones has reiterated his new manager’s ethos, explaining: “In the past it was a rush to get the ball back and it was a little bit too direct; up and down, up and down. Now it’s going to be where he (Slot) wants us to have all the ball and just completely kill teams.”

2. Comparisons with Pep Guardiola will be drawn

Slot is comparable to Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot himself has said that he is a huge fan of Pep Guardiola’s playing style and it’s already clear from pre-season how Liverpool will become more like Manchester City in their approach.

“Kill them with passes,” urged Slot in a pre-season training session in America, with training drills working on patterns of play that involve more involvement from midfielders and ‘playing through the thirds’ rather than going direct.

“The style of play, with trying to build out from the back, that is our style,” says Slot. Although, we can anticipate some teething troubles there perhaps in the early days.

3. Liverpool will concede first less often - guaranteed!

Less picking the ball out of the net for this guy… (Image credit: Getty Images)

This one you can surely put your money on! Purely for the fact that Liverpool conceded so often last season it was unfathomable.

Klopp’s side conceded first in 23 games last season - almost 40 per cent of matches. A staggering amount for a team challenging for trophies. Such constant requiring of coming from behind is both physically and mentally exhausting.

4. Less red cards for Reds

Five Liverpool players were sent off last season (the five before that took four years to accumulate, going back to 2018).

We’re anticipating some subconscious change in approach towards Liverpool from referees now Klopp is gone, which would be interesting.

5. A January signing will be needed

Cody Gakpo made an impact when he joined as a winter signing (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Forgive us if you’ve read this before, we wrote the same a year ago. Liverpool seem to have a habit of missing out on targets and leaving themselves short.

At the time of writing, they’re the only club in the league who haven’t made a signing, and if reports are to be believed they’ll also be leaving themselves short of numbers if a host of youngsters depart on loans and permanent deals. Once winter hits, with Carabao Cup, and additional Champions League group games, the squad could begin to look decidedly thin - also reliant on some players well into their thirties.

6. More assists from central midfielders

More goal contributions for this guy? (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Due to the change in style, especially in midfield, Liverpool’s central midfielders will be the creators of the team. Last season, the Reds’ most assists were actually provided by Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez (each with 13 in all competitions).

In the Premier League, Alexis Mac Allister actually only recorded five, he’ll beat that this season. Dominik Szoboszlai managed just two, Curtis Jones one, and Harvey Elliott with the most from midfield with six.

“The centre-mids were always lads who were runners and more disciplined,” said Jones this pre-season, in some of the most interesting comments since the change in management. “I feel that now the centre-mids are going to be more the heart of the team,” he added.

The last time a Liverpool midfielder topped their assists chart was 2017, when Gini Wijnaldum registered nine in the league and 11 in all competitions.

7. Fewer injuries

Santiago Gimenez benefitted from Slot's methods towards injuries (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another issue that Klopp often toiled with was injury crises. 22 players missed a game due to injury last season, with 362 games missed between them.

But Klopp’s methods, both in training and style of play, were extremely demanding - Slot’s controlled, more measured play, should result in fewer injuries. The Dutch coach, and his new head of fitness, Ruben Peeters, have some interesting examples of improving individuals’ fitness, including examining gut health to improve performance, analysing sleep patterns, and altering the running style in the case of Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez.

If Slot and Peeters can improve the fitness availability of Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate in particular, it will be a very positive move.

8. Mo Salah will NOT be top goalscorer

No Golden Boot for Mo? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool’s top goalscorer in every season he has been at the club, starting from 2017/18 when he hit that record 44 goals in a debut campaign. But we’re predicting that Mo won’t be the top scorer this season - and part of that is because of the aforementioned possibility of Diogo Jota being available.

The Portuguese has been beset by injuries recently, but if Slot and Peeters can work their magic, the 27-year-old appears to be the ideal centre-forward for Slot’s side and how they play.

Salah’s game has evolved as he enters the latter stages of his career, and with his contract up next summer and therefore a potential departure on the cards, Liverpool may seek to reduce their reliance on the Egyptian this season.

