8 alternative predictions for Liverpool's season

By
published

Liverpool are set for a brand-new era under Arne Slot - so there are going to be some major changes coming for the Reds

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah (L) and Alexis Mac Allister (R) flanking manager Arne Slot
(Image credit: Future)

A year ago, there was talk of Liverpool’s season possibly being one of ‘transition’ after Jurgen Klopp oversaw a complete rebuild of the Reds’ midfield.

Little did anyone realise quite how much of a transition it was going to end up becoming, with Klopp announcing his resignation mid-season and Arne Slot confirmed as his replacement within 24 hours of the 2023/24 campaign ending.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matt Ladson

Matt Ladson is the co-founder and editor of This Is Anfield, the independent Liverpool news and comment website, and covers all areas of the Reds for FourFourTwo – including transfer analysis, interviews, title wins and European trophies. As well as writing about Liverpool for FourFourTwo he also contributes to other titles including Yahoo and Bleacher Report. He is a lifelong fan of the Reds.