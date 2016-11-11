8 New Star Soccer awards which have been completed in real life

If you’re not aware of mobile sensation New Star Soccer (you're not? where on Earth have you been? Get downloading it here), it's a game in which you can earn a long list achievements during your football career.

Some of them may seem almost impossible to complete over a sustained period of time, but fear not, friends. Below is a list of several in-game achievements which have been accomplished in real life.

Win the top flight without ever moving clubs - Andy King

Hundreds upon hundreds of player’s are eligible for this award, but we thought Andy King suited it best. After all, he does have a League One, Championship and Premier League winner's medal to his name.

Score 50 goals in a season - Cristiano Ronaldo

At the time of writing, Ronaldo has scored 371 goals in 360 games since joining Real Madrid from Manchester United. In his seven full seasons in the Spanish capital, he’s scored more than 50 goals in six of those campaigns. Luckily for you, the game is only asking you to hit 50 in one campaign. Easy.

Become captain of club or country at 18 or younger - Ruben Neves

In 2015, Porto's Ruben Neves became the youngest starting captain in the Champions League at the preposterous age of 18 years and 221 days. But as we’ve learnt playing New Star Soccer, it’s more than possible to become your team’s captain within the first six months - when you’re still only 16.

Win a league title with three different clubs - Kingsley Coman

At 20 years old, Kingsley Coman is already a quadruple league winner. The Frenchman’s won two Ligue 1 titles with PSG, one Serie A crown with Juventus and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. Of course, you could just win the same division with three different clubs - but where’s the ambition in that, eh?

Score a double hat-trick in a match - Frankie Bunn

Frankie Bunn isn't the most recognisable name unless you were a fan of Luton Town, Hull City or Oldham Athletic between 1980 and 1990. His most famous moment (let him have his fame), was when he scored six goals in a League Cup tie against Scarborough. It didn't take him long to run out of celebrations, however.

Play 500 matches for one club - John Terry

To be fair, there were more than enough candidates for this: Paulo Maldini, Francesco Totti, Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Jamie Carragher. You think this is an easy feat to achieve? Yeah, yeah, we’ll see...

Score 100 international goals - Ali Daei

Accomplish this and you stand in the company of the highest-ever international top scorer (and FFT highly doubts he’ll ever be beaten). The former Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin man is the only player to have scored more than 100 goals at international level. Good luck, especially if you're playing for England.

Make 200 passes in a season - Err, every player ever?

If you’ve never played New Star Soccer, you might laugh at this. How tough can it be? But that’s the catch - it can be very difficult. Especially if you decide that you’re going to shoot from every screen you can see the goal on, despite there being half the team, a keeper and a vicious wind making your life difficult.

