Adidas Champions League final ball released: Liverpool fans will fall in love with this beautiful match ball

The Adidas Champions League final ball for Saturday's showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid has been released.

The ball is a stripped back grey and white design that recalls the look of classic match balls – fitting for the 20th anniversary of Zinedine Zidane top-binning his famous volley against Bayer Leverkusen in the final of the competition.

There's also bold type reading ‘мир’ in Cyrillic script – which translated, reads as 'peace'. According to UEFA, the design of the ball is "noticeably devoid of colour, featuring pure white panels to symbolise truce and unity".

“Throughout its history, the love of the game has brought people from all over the world together through one simple object – a football,” Gonzalo Calvo, Global Director Of Brand Communications, Communities and Culture at Adidas said.

“We are energised more than ever to support the incredible players and clubs that are elevating this platform for the betterment of the game, and world – particularly at grassroots levels.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Adidas)

On May 27 – the day before the UEFA Champions League final – Adidas are organising the Grand Paris Finale 2022, on the Zinedine Zidane Playground in Saint-Denis. This will be an elite grassroots football tournament that will take place with eight local teams from Greater Paris, each representing a city neighbourhood.

This will kick-off a legacy project designed to support the city’s grassroots football communities by offering a home and place to play, improving visibility and access to the game at all levels. In addition to the refurbishment of the Zinedine Zidane playground, adidas announces its support of the Saint-Denis Sport Academy and its founder, Yssa Dembele, which Adidas will be handing the space over to following its refurbishment as part of the grassroots support initiative.

The Champions League ball from the group stage, the Finale Pyrostorm, lasted into the knockouts of the tournament – since the knockout ball was geared towards a Saint Petersburg final, which later changed. (Image credit: Adidas)

“The regeneration of the Zinedine Zidane Playground by Adidas will be a gamechanger for hundreds of children and grassroots players and teams in the local area.” said Dembele.

“Creating spaces like these mean so much more to locals than just a place to play. They offer a place for people to come that feels safe, welcoming, and like they’re part of a wider community”