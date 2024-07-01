The Manchester United 2024/25 home kit is out, featuring a MAJOR change from recent years
The Manchester United 2024/25 home kit has been released, and the Red Devils will have a completely new look in the new campaign
The Manchester United 2024/25 home kit has been released, with a major change being incorporated into the new design.
After a disappointing season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League and lost to Manchester City again in the FA Cup final, a drastic change to their kit seems like the least of Manchester United's worries ahead of the new campaign.
Regardless, Adidas have pulled out all of the stops in order to ensure the Red Devils are looking their best on matchdays, with the Three Stripes set to remain their kit manufacturers until at least 2033.
The Manchester United 2024/25 home kit is a switch-up to recent designs
After three seasons with TeamViewer as front-of-shirt sponsor, Manchester United will wave goodbye to them and welcome Snapdragon to their kits as they herald in a new era under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. TeamViewer took over from Chevrolet in 2021, and initially signed a deal to stay on the front of the shirt until 2026. Financial implications, however, meant they pulled out of the deal, allowing Snapdragon to take its place.
There's a completely revamped look to the rest of the home shirt, too, with Adidas incorporating a red-on-red gradient design running vertically through the jersey. Starting bright and bold at the top, the red gradually becomes darker the closer to the waist it gets - though not quite as brash as the 2018/19 offering, which moved to solid black.
In another switch-up from proceedings, Adidas have decided not to include any black on the home shirt for the first time since 2021/22, instead keeping all sponsor elements and the collar white. This provides a real freshness to the kit, rather than a moodiness from years gone by - is this an attempt to increase the feel-good factor at Old Trafford?
The kit has got raglan sleeves, too, creating a seamlessness from arm to collar, while there's subtle light red design elements on the side panels to provide even greater contrast to the vertical gradient design.
Adidas have certainly attempted something bold here - whether it's successful or not will depend on the quality the team stumps up on the pitch, however.
