The Manchester United 2024/25 home kit is out, featuring a MAJOR change from recent years

By
published

The Manchester United 2024/25 home kit has been released, and the Red Devils will have a completely new look in the new campaign

Adidas Manchester United home kit 2024/25
(Image credit: Adidas)
Jump To:

The Manchester United 2024/25 home kit has been released, with a major change being incorporated into the new design.

After a disappointing season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League and lost to Manchester City again in the FA Cup final, a drastic change to their kit seems like the least of Manchester United's worries ahead of the new campaign.

Image 1 of 5
Adidas Manchester United home kit 2024/25
(Image credit: Adidas)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 