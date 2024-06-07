Take our money! The Adidas Newcastle United 2024/25 home kit has dropped - and it's the shirt of the summer

The Adidas Newcastle United 2024/25 home kit is out – and this one is a shirt for the ages.

We first heard of the Three Stripes getting back with the Magpies last summer, and ever since, the Toon have been on tenterhooks. Newcastle's relationship with Adidas goes way back, with the German manufacturer producing some of the best football kits of all time during their partnership in the 90s and creating football fashion that's lasted through the ages.

Well, as next season's Premier League kits begin to drop, this was one that we always had an eye on – and it might well be the shirt of the summer…

The Adidas Newcastle United 2024/25 home kit is long-awaited – and does not disappoint

Adidas have released an incredible video to celebrate the return of their partnership with Newcastle United. The short film is shot at various locations across North Tyneside, and loaded with Easter eggs that have wowed Toon fans.



Shola Ameobi eating an apple while riding a bike, a homage to a famous pre-season image of him from his playing days. Alexander Isak walking his dog in the street.



Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes watching old highlights of famous Newcastle United moments during their last Adidas era in the 90s and 2000s. With members of the current mens' and womens' squad filmed playing pool at King Street Social club in North Shields, while wearing an Adidas Originals range that FourFourTwo understand will become available in September.

The new home kit draws inspiration from Newcastle's classic 2002/03 home kit, worn during the Magpies’ last appearance in the Champions League until their return in 2023.

The home jersey honours this iconic era with three bold black stripes and a full-colour crest, offering a modern twist on a timeless classic, complemented by the Adidas three-stripes detailing on the shoulders up to the collar. In further celebration of the club's 130-history, a classic club crest from the 1970s reappears as a backneck sign-off, reaffirming the city's enduring unity.

The iconic black and white hues, synonymous with Newcastle United, have been preserved and crafted to evoke both memories of the past, and excitement for its future. Binding the kit together are solid black shorts and socks with the white NUFC sign off, creating a traditional aesthetic staying anchored in the club's roots.

Assistant manager Jason Tindall and manager Eddie Howe modelling the new 'coaches range' on location at the Strawberry Pub in the shadow of St. James' Park (Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas are expected to release the 2nd and 3rd kits later in the summer, each with significant nods to Newcastle's Adidas kits of the past. But along with the new home kit an exclusive 'coaches range' and 'players range' of leisurewear has gone on sale.



The coaches' range is in white and features a 1/4 zip technical long-sleeve training top, short-sleeve shirt, all-weather jacket, polo and coaches hoodie. Available in adult and kids sizes.



The players' range is in the iconic maroon used for the club's training kit during the 1995/96 season. It features the same products as the coaches' range, but with a 'stadium parka'. Prices range from £40 to £170.



Where to buy

Adidas Newcastle United 2024/25 home kit The best Toon shirt for a generation? Adidas are back with a bang, all right Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Black/white Sizes: XS-3XL Today's best Adidas Newcastle United 2024/25 Home Shirt deals No price information Check Amazon No price information Visit Site Reasons to buy + Classic design reimagined in Adidas modern template + Collar looks great + Thick stripes Reasons to avoid - No long sleeves available - All white reverse looks empty with out a name and number set which is not included

