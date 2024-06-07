Take our money! The Adidas Newcastle United 2024/25 home kit has dropped - and it's the shirt of the summer

The Adidas Newcastle United 2024/25 home kit is out - and the whole collection is absolutely stunning

Newcastle United's new Adidas 2024/25 football kit
Newcastle's Brazil stars, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes help launch the club's return to Adidas (Image credit: Adidas)
The Adidas Newcastle United 2024/25 home kit is out – and this one is a shirt for the ages.

We first heard of the Three Stripes getting back with the Magpies last summer, and ever since, the Toon have been on tenterhooks. Newcastle's relationship with Adidas goes way back, with the German manufacturer producing some of the best football kits of all time during their partnership in the 90s and creating football fashion that's lasted through the ages. 

