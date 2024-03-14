The Wales Euro 2024 home kit is perhaps the definitive Adidas kit for the Dragons

The Wales Euro 2024 home kit has dropped – and it's well lush (apologies, Welsh readers).

Qualification for Euro 2024 still hangs in the balance, but with Adidas releasing their international shirts for this year, the Dragons have been handed a corker either way. Picture a Welsh national shirt and you're not far off with this effortless jersey.

Now, Rob Page's men just need to make the tournament and see it alongside all the other Euro 2024 kits.

The Wales Euro 2024 home kit is simplistic – but absolutely stunning

It's exactly the shade of red you'd imagine and after Euro 2020's yellow accents, the green are back for 2024. Yet there is yellow – with those curves on either side of the top, inspired by Cymru tops of yore.

“The dragon of Wales (Ddraig goch), is the centrepiece of the national flag and once again, the roaring red colour of the beast burns throughout the home jersey as its primary colour,” Adidas says – though we'd believe you if it was actually Michael Sheen with a rallying call.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Adidas) Wales Euro 2024 home kit Wales Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Wales Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

“Lashes of green, yellow and red, in a shape inspired by the dragon’s tail, whip across side panels and under the armpits – igniting the burning passion shared by players and fans.”

Given that there are four colours on this shirt, it doesn't feel over-the-top in the slightest. It's both classic and modern, too: it's a fine line but Adidas have trodden it perfectly.

Wales Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

This is too good not to be at the tournament, right?

