Arsenal could MOVE Bukayo Saka - in response to new crisis

Arsenal academy graduate Bukayo Saka is arguably Mikel Arteta's most important player. Yet he might be the unlikely centre of a turn of events that even the Basque boss didn't see coming.

Saka has started his season strongly with assists in his opening three Premier League games and a goal against Wolves on the opening matchday. A strong start for Arsenal, however, could be unravelling, with news that Martin Odegaard has picked up an injury on international break.

The Gunners captain was forced off for Norway during a Nations League clash against Austria with an ankle knock, adding yet another obstacle to the weekend's North London Derby. Declan Rice is unavailable through suspension following a controversial red card against Brighton, while new signing Mikel Merino is sidelined after an injury picked up in his first training session.

Martin Odegaard picked up an ankle injury in action for Norway (Image credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

It leaves Arteta thin on the ground in terms of starting midfielders – especially given that he let two leave over the summer in Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira. Naturally, some Arsenal fans are re-campaigning for the long-awaited of introduction Oleksandr Zinchenko into the midfield.

But given that the Ukrainian can only seem to face play, that doesn't seem likely any time soon. The natural solution seems to be one that Arteta used last season and cotinued in preseason: Kai Havertz dropping back into the midfield. But there is another option.

VIDEO Why Lee Carsley Might Fix England

Bukayo Saka might be about to play the 'Martin Odegaard role'. He's played it before – most notably against Southampton and Manchester City during lockdown – but given that he plays a similar role to Odegaard anyway, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch. He'd simply have to adjust his starting position and rely on a little more cover, perhaps, from Ben White.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And anyhow, this might be the move that helps get Raheem Sterling into the team. The new loanee has been brought in for cover on both flanks and with Saka coming further inside, Sterling could replace his England team-mate on the right wing.

Raheem Sterling could replace Saka on the right (Image credit: Future)

There are other options that Arteta might try. Hale End academy product Ethan Nwaneri is the Odegaard backup on paper, at least, while Leandro Trossard could play as a No.10. There's the option, too, of changing formation completely.

But in terms of dynamics of the current 4-3-3, most options rely on taking something that works away from the team. With this option, Saka can still operate in the same areas, Havertz can still lead the line… and Arsenal add Sterling.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are said to be preparing a new contract for Leandro Trossard, following stunning form from the Belgian.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are facing a legal battle over one signing from Arsenal – and one supercomputer has predicted a surprising final Premier League table.