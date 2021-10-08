Arsenal Women's squad profile: Best player, manager, and past WSL record

The Arsenal Women's squad sees some new faces join up with some of the most established stars in the league.

Arsenal have signed American superstar Tobin Heath, as well as securing long-term target Mana Iwabuchi and England international Nikita Parris. All three players will be linking up with Arsenal's stars, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson, under new manager Jonas Eidevall.

Arsenal Women's squad

GK: Manuela Zinsberger

GK: Lydia Williams

GK: Fran Stenson

DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy

DF: Anna Patten

DF: Jennifer Beattie

DF: Leah Williamson

DF: Steph Catley

DF: Noelle Maritz

DF: Simone Boye Sorensen

DF: Viktoria Schnaderbeck

MF: Jordan Nobbs

MF: Kim Little

MF: Lia Walti

MF: Malin Gut

MF: Frida Maanum

FW: Beth Mead

FW: Vivianne Miedema

FW: Katie McCabe

FW: Caitlin Foord

FW: Nikita Parris

FW: Mana Iwabuchi

FW: Tobin Heath

Arsenal Women's squad: Team profile

Over the past two seasons, Arsenal have struggled to keep in touch with Chelsea and Manchester City at the very top of the WSL. They parted ways with manager Joe Montemurro at the end of the season having just managed to cling onto 'Top Three' status and Champions League qualification by a point. Despite being the most successful club in English women's football, there is a real fear that they might be drifting away from the very top of the game.

The appointment of Jonas Eidevall from FC Rosengard is an attempt to arrest that decline. Eidevall is seen as being an exciting young coach, whilst the signings of Nikita Parris from Lyon and Mana Iwabuchi from Aston Villa will give Arsenal some more variety in attack. Even more excitingly, Arsenal have managed to bring in American World Cup winner and long term Arsenal fan, Tobin Heath. Heath spent last season at Manchester United, although her season was curtailed as a result of an injury. She will certainly bring some star factor to Meadow Park this season.

On top of the new signings, the decision from Leah Williamson to sign a new contract will have brought a sigh of relief to North London. The homegrown defender has been essential to Arsenal, establishing herself as one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in the league.

Most importantly of all, you can never write off a team with Vivianne Miedema in it. The Dutch striker missed out on the Golden Boot to Sam Kerr last season but will no doubt be looking to make amends. As she enters the last year on her contract with Arsenal, this might be the final season she plays in the WSL, and she will be sure to make the most of it.

The Gunners begin the season with a tough fixture against league champions Chelsea at the Emirates, who they have not beaten since October 2018. A win against them would get Eidevall's reign off to a dream start.

Arsenal Women's squad: Who is Arsenal's best player?

Vivianne Miedema

Miedema, 25, holds just about every goal-scoring record available in the WSL, including being the all-time leading scorer with 60 goals in 67 games. An incredibly versatile striker, she is the focal point of Arsenal's attack.

Arsenal Women's squad: Who is Arsenal's manager?

Jonas Eidevall

Jonas Eidevall is set for his first season in the WSL having arrived from Swedish side FC Rosengard. At Rosengard, Eidevall won the league three times in two different spells at the helm, as well as leading them to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arsenal Women's squad: Arsenal's past WSL record

Arsenal have won the WSL three times, including the first two leagues back in 2011 and 2012. However, the past two seasons have brought back to back third place finishes.