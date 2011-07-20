As the transfer window continues and clubs announce their new signings, FourFourTwo has its own proud unveiling: its brand new stats app, powered by data from Opta.

FourFourTwoÃ¢ÂÂs Stats Zone isnÃ¢ÂÂt just a new app for the new season; it will change the way you watch Premier League football. With Stats Zone you can become your own armchair analyst Ã¢ÂÂ live throughout the 90 minutes.

No more relying on other sources for information, hoping they choose to cover your teamÃ¢ÂÂs match. Pick whatever Premier League game you like and play statto, with all the key match details at your fingertips and a wealth of eye-opening statistics.

Analyse the performances of individual players or the whole team, then put two performances head-to-head against each other. Compare opposing midfieldersÃ¢ÂÂ passing success in a game, see how one player fares differently at home or away and much, much more.

With the match timeline, you can even measure a playerÃ¢ÂÂs performance over the 90 minutes. So if you want to analyse Michael CarrickÃ¢ÂÂs passing, you donÃ¢ÂÂt have to just look at his whole game: you can break it down to see if he was better in the first or second half, if he improved after a tactical change, and so on.

And this information isnÃ¢ÂÂt merely available hours after the game. ItÃ¢ÂÂs all there in real time. ItÃ¢ÂÂs enough to have the pro players quaking in their boots, as you pinpoint exactly where they fall apart.

Settle those pub debates! Is your friend saying Jermain Defoe is a clinical finisher, while you swear blind heÃ¢ÂÂs missed the target four times in front of your very eyes? Show him whoÃ¢ÂÂs right (ideally, you) with your trusty Stats Zone app.

You can also share your analysis Ã¢ÂÂ via Twitter, Facebook or FourFourTwo.com Ã¢ÂÂ to prove to the world that you know more than Alan Shearer.

So if you want up-to-date stats to analyse yourself, look out for FourFourTwoÃ¢ÂÂs Stats Zone app Ã¢ÂÂ out in time for the new season. Watch this space for more infoÃ¢ÂÂ¦

