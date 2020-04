As the transfer window continues and clubs announce their new signings, FourFourTwo has its own proud unveiling: its brand new stats app, powered by data from Opta.

FourFourTwoâÂÂs Stats Zone isnâÂÂt just a new app for the new season; it will change the way you watch Premier League football. With Stats Zone you can become your own armchair analyst â live throughout the 90 minutes.

No more relying on other sources for information, hoping they choose to cover your teamâÂÂs match. Pick whatever Premier League game you like and play statto, with all the key match details at your fingertips and a wealth of eye-opening statistics.

Analyse the performances of individual players or the whole team, then put two performances head-to-head against each other. Compare opposing midfieldersâ passing success in a game, see how one player fares differently at home or away and much, much more.

With the match timeline, you can even measure a playerâÂÂs performance over the 90 minutes. So if you want to analyse Michael CarrickâÂÂs passing, you donâÂÂt have to just look at his whole game: you can break it down to see if he was better in the first or second half, if he improved after a tactical change, and so on.

And this information isnâÂÂt merely available hours after the game. ItâÂÂs all there in real time. ItâÂÂs enough to have the pro players quaking in their boots, as you pinpoint exactly where they fall apart.

Settle those pub debates! Is your friend saying Jermain Defoe is a clinical finisher, while you swear blind heâÂÂs missed the target four times in front of your very eyes? Show him whoâÂÂs right (ideally, you) with your trusty Stats Zone app.

You can also share your analysis â via Twitter, Facebook or FourFourTwo.com â to prove to the world that you know more than Alan Shearer.

So if you want up-to-date stats to analyse yourself, look out for FourFourTwoâÂÂs Stats Zone app â out in time for the new season. Watch this space for more infoâ¦