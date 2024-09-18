The full Aston Villa women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

Here's the Aston Villa women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Villans look to break into the top five

The Aston Villa women's squad are gearing up for the Women's Super League season, as the club look to try and push on. Can they do it?

After Carla Ward’s departure following a seventh-placed finish, this summer marks a new era for Villa. New boss Robert de Pauw may have his work cut out to get back into the top five, as he reshapes a squad that looks slightly imbalanced. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
NoPlayerPos
1Sabrina D’AngeloGK
2Sarah MaylingDF
3Paula TomásDF
4Anna PattenDF
5Lucy StaniforthMF
6Rachel Corsie (captain)DF
7Missy Bo KearnsMF
8Jordan NobbsMF
9Rachel DalyFW
10Kenza DaliMF
11Katie RobinsonFW
14Danielle TurnerDF
15Lucy ParkerDF
16Noelle MaritzDF
17Ebony SalmonFW
18Georgia MullettMF
19Adriana LeonFW
20Kirsty HansonFW
21Anna LeatGK
23Chasity GrantFW
25Miri TaylorMF
33Maz PachecoDF
35Sophia PoorGK
Jill BaijingsMF
Gabi NunesFW

