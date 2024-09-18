The full Aston Villa women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Aston Villa women's squad are gearing up for the Women's Super League season, as the club look to try and push on. Can they do it?

After Carla Ward’s departure following a seventh-placed finish, this summer marks a new era for Villa. New boss Robert de Pauw may have his work cut out to get back into the top five, as he reshapes a squad that looks slightly imbalanced.

Keeping Rachel Daly fresh after her international retirement will be key – she’s hit 30 WSL goals in just two seasons since moving to the Midlands. Villa have already signed up Jordan Nobbs and Danielle Turner for another year.

This season is looking like it could be an exciting one for Villa. There are seven new permanent signings in the Midlands, and a loan from Bayern Munich in the shape of Jill Baijings.

As a member of the top tier of women's football, Aston Villa will enter the FA Cup in the fourth round. That takes place in January.

The League Cup kicks off in October for Villa, meanwhile. The Villains face Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Charlton Athletic in the group stage.

FourFourTwo has all the information that you need to know about the Aston Villa women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Check out below to learn everything you need and find out more about all WSL squads here.

Aston Villa women's squad

Adriana Leon in action last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Aston Villa women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Sabrina D’Angelo

GK: Anna Leat

GK: Sophia Poor

DF: Sarah Mayling

DF: Paula Tomás

DF: Anna Patten

DF: Rachel Corsie (captain)

DF: Danielle Turner

DF: Lucy Parker

DF: Noelle Maritz

DF: Maz Pacheco

MF: Lucy Staniforth

MF: Missy Bo Kearns

MF: Jordan Nobbs

MF: Kenza Dali

MF: Georgia Mullett

MF: Miri Taylor

MF: Jill Baijings [1]

FW: Rachel Daly

FW: Katie Robinson

FW: Ebony Salmon

FW: Adriana Leon

FW: Kirsty Hanson

FW: Chasity Grant

FW: Gabi Nunes

[1] on loan from Bayern Munich

Squad Numbers

Swipe to scroll horizontally No Player Pos 1 Sabrina D’Angelo GK 2 Sarah Mayling DF 3 Paula Tomás DF 4 Anna Patten DF 5 Lucy Staniforth MF 6 Rachel Corsie (captain) DF 7 Missy Bo Kearns MF 8 Jordan Nobbs MF 9 Rachel Daly FW 10 Kenza Dali MF 11 Katie Robinson FW 14 Danielle Turner DF 15 Lucy Parker DF 16 Noelle Maritz DF 17 Ebony Salmon FW 18 Georgia Mullett MF 19 Adriana Leon FW 20 Kirsty Hanson FW 21 Anna Leat GK 23 Chasity Grant FW 25 Miri Taylor MF 33 Maz Pacheco DF 35 Sophia Poor GK — Jill Baijings MF — Gabi Nunes FW

Key player

Rachel Daly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa women's key player: Rachel Daly

Although the Aston Villa striker was unable to match a spectacular debut season in claret and blue last time out, she remains hungry for more goals. A clever and hard-working player, with sharp finishing from all angles, Daly is a constant threat.

While Daly’s versatility often saw her fielded at left-back for England, including at Euro 2022, she leads from the front at club level. She retired from international duty earlier this year so can now give Villa her complete focus.

Manager

Aston Villa women's manager: Robert de Pauw

A steady hand in women's football over the last few years, De Pauw joins Villa after two midtable finishes with Bayer Leverkusen. Previously, he won the Eredivisie and cup with Twente and will be hoping to deliver the same kind of success in the Midlands.