The full Aston Villa women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25
Here's the Aston Villa women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Villans look to break into the top five
The Aston Villa women's squad are gearing up for the Women's Super League season, as the club look to try and push on. Can they do it?
After Carla Ward’s departure following a seventh-placed finish, this summer marks a new era for Villa. New boss Robert de Pauw may have his work cut out to get back into the top five, as he reshapes a squad that looks slightly imbalanced.
Keeping Rachel Daly fresh after her international retirement will be key – she’s hit 30 WSL goals in just two seasons since moving to the Midlands. Villa have already signed up Jordan Nobbs and Danielle Turner for another year.
WSL SQUADS Arsenal / Aston Villa / Brighton / Chelsea / Crystal Palace / Everton / Leicester City / Liverpool / Manchester City / Manchester United / Tottenham Hotspur / West Ham United
This season is looking like it could be an exciting one for Villa. There are seven new permanent signings in the Midlands, and a loan from Bayern Munich in the shape of Jill Baijings.
As a member of the top tier of women's football, Aston Villa will enter the FA Cup in the fourth round. That takes place in January.
The League Cup kicks off in October for Villa, meanwhile. The Villains face Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Charlton Athletic in the group stage.
FourFourTwo has all the information that you need to know about the Aston Villa women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Check out below to learn everything you need and find out more about all WSL squads here.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Aston Villa women's squad
The Aston Villa women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Sabrina D’Angelo
- GK: Anna Leat
- GK: Sophia Poor
- DF: Sarah Mayling
- DF: Paula Tomás
- DF: Anna Patten
- DF: Rachel Corsie (captain)
- DF: Danielle Turner
- DF: Lucy Parker
- DF: Noelle Maritz
- DF: Maz Pacheco
- MF: Lucy Staniforth
- MF: Missy Bo Kearns
- MF: Jordan Nobbs
- MF: Kenza Dali
- MF: Georgia Mullett
- MF: Miri Taylor
- MF: Jill Baijings[1]
- FW: Rachel Daly
- FW: Katie Robinson
- FW: Ebony Salmon
- FW: Adriana Leon
- FW: Kirsty Hanson
- FW: Chasity Grant
- FW: Gabi Nunes
[1] on loan from Bayern Munich
Squad Numbers
The Arsenal women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
|No
|Player
|Pos
|1
|Sabrina D’Angelo
|GK
|2
|Sarah Mayling
|DF
|3
|Paula Tomás
|DF
|4
|Anna Patten
|DF
|5
|Lucy Staniforth
|MF
|6
|Rachel Corsie (captain)
|DF
|7
|Missy Bo Kearns
|MF
|8
|Jordan Nobbs
|MF
|9
|Rachel Daly
|FW
|10
|Kenza Dali
|MF
|11
|Katie Robinson
|FW
|14
|Danielle Turner
|DF
|15
|Lucy Parker
|DF
|16
|Noelle Maritz
|DF
|17
|Ebony Salmon
|FW
|18
|Georgia Mullett
|MF
|19
|Adriana Leon
|FW
|20
|Kirsty Hanson
|FW
|21
|Anna Leat
|GK
|23
|Chasity Grant
|FW
|25
|Miri Taylor
|MF
|33
|Maz Pacheco
|DF
|35
|Sophia Poor
|GK
|—
|Jill Baijings
|MF
|—
|Gabi Nunes
|FW
Key player
Aston Villa women's key player: Rachel Daly
Although the Aston Villa striker was unable to match a spectacular debut season in claret and blue last time out, she remains hungry for more goals. A clever and hard-working player, with sharp finishing from all angles, Daly is a constant threat.
While Daly’s versatility often saw her fielded at left-back for England, including at Euro 2022, she leads from the front at club level. She retired from international duty earlier this year so can now give Villa her complete focus.
Manager
Aston Villa women's manager: Robert de Pauw
A steady hand in women's football over the last few years, De Pauw joins Villa after two midtable finishes with Bayer Leverkusen. Previously, he won the Eredivisie and cup with Twente and will be hoping to deliver the same kind of success in the Midlands.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.
- Mark WhiteContent Editor
- Sean ColeWriter