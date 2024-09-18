The Women's Super League squads are set for another WSL season. The 12 sides are ready to go.

Last season, Chelsea stormed to a fifth title in a row – but it's all change at Kingsmeadow. Emma Hayes has headed to the United States to take charge of their women's team, leaving a void in which others hope to take advantage.

The obvious candidates are Manchester City. Bunny Shaw was last term's top scorer, while all-time league scorer Vivianne Miedema has signed on a free transfer from rivals Arsenal: City will be looking to win a first title since 2016.

The Gunners are likely title challengers, too. Jonas Eidevall is now in his third season in charge – and after silverware last term in the shape of the League Cup, he'll be hoping to go a step further in the league and the Champions League, with a Gunners side that will play a minimum of eight league games at the Emirates Stadium this season.

There could be a challenge towards the top from Manchester United and Tottenham, too. Both sides showed their mettle in getting to the FA Cup final last season and with the pair of them, plus Liverpool, hoping to be in the mix for that best-of-the-rest spot of fourth, it could be a tough battle at the top.

And towards the bottom, things could get interesting. West Ham and Leicester survived the drop, in part thanks to Bristol City winning just once all season – Crystal Palace will hope to make it a tougher fight this term.

Here at FourFourTwo, we've got individual squad pages for all 12 clubs, including a profile and preview for each squad. Check out our rundown on who to watch for the WSL season below.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Women's Super League squads: Every WSL squad for 2024/25

Arsenal

Leah Williamson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Arsenal women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Manuela Zinsberger

GK: Daphne van Domselaar

GK: Naomi Williams

DF: Emily Fox

DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy

DF: Laia Codina

DF: Leah Williamson (vice-captain)

DF: Steph Catley

DF: Katie McCabe (3rd captain)

DF: Laura Wienroither

DF: Amanda Ilestedt

DF: Katie Reid

MF: Kim Little (captain)

MF: Frida Maanum

MF: Lia Wälti (4th captain)

MF: Victoria Pelova

MF: Kathrine Møller Kühl

MF: Kyra Cooney-Cross

MF: Freya Godfrey

MF: Laila Harbert

FW: Mariona Caldentey

FW: Beth Mead

FW: Rosa Kafaji

FW: Lina Hurtig

FW: Caitlin Foord

FW: Alessia Russo

FW: Stina Blackstenius

FW: Vivienne Lia

Manager: Jonas Eidevall

Ground: Emirates Stadium

Last season: 3rd

FFT prediction: 1st

Aston Villa

Adriana Leon (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Aston Villa women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Sabrina D’Angelo

GK: Anna Leat

GK: Sophia Poor

DF: Sarah Mayling

DF: Paula Tomás

DF: Anna Patten

DF: Rachel Corsie (captain)

DF: Danielle Turner

DF: Lucy Parker

DF: Noelle Maritz

DF: Maz Pacheco

MF: Lucy Staniforth

MF: Missy Bo Kearns

MF: Jordan Nobbs

MF: Kenza Dali

MF: Georgia Mullett

MF: Miri Taylor

MF: Jill Baijings [1]

FW: Rachel Daly

FW: Katie Robinson

FW: Ebony Salmon

FW: Adriana Leon

FW: Kirsty Hanson

FW: Chasity Grant

FW: Gabi Nunes

[1] on loan from Bayern Munich

Manager: Robert de Pauw

Ground: Villa Park

Last season: 7th

FFT prediction: 8th

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton women captain, Vicky Losada (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Melina Loeck

GK: Sophie Baggaley

GK: Hannah Poulter

DF: Maria Thorisdottir

DF: Poppy Pattinson

DF: Guro Bergsvand

DF: Jorelyn Carabalí

DF: Rachel McLauchlan

DF: Marit Auée

DF: Marisa Olislagers

MF: Vicky Losada (captain)

MF: Jelena Čanković

MF: Maisie Symonds

MF: Dejana Stefanović

MF: Madison Haley

MF: Charlize Rule

MF: Fran Kirby

MF: Bex Rayner

MF: Kiko Seike

FW: Aisha Masaka

FW: Pauline Bremer

FW: Lee Geum-min

FW: Michelle Agyemang [1]

FW: Nikita Parris

FW: Bruna Vilamala[2]

[1] on loan from Arsenal

[2] on loan from Barcelona

Manager: Dario Vidosic

Ground: Broadfield Stadium

Last season: 9th

FFT prediction: 10th

Chelsea

Chelsea womenin action against Feyenoord (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chelsea women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Zećira Mušović

GK: Hannah Hampton

GK: Katie Cox

DF: Aniek Nouwen

DF: Millie Bright (captain)

DF: Ashley Lawrence

DF: Nathalie Björn

DF: Ève Périsset

DF: Niamh Charles

DF: Lucy Bronze

DF: Maelys Mpomé

DF: Kadeisha Buchanan

DF: Alejandra Bernabé

MF: Sophie Ingle

MF: Sjoeke Nüsken

MF: Erin Cuthbert

MF: Guro Reiten

MF: Júlia Bartel

MF: Wieke Kaptein

MF: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

MF: Oriane Jean-François

FW: Mia Fishel

FW: Mayra Ramírez

FW: Catarina Macario

FW: Lauren James

FW: Sandy Baltimore

FW: Sam Kerr

FW: Maika Hamano

FW: Aggie Beever-Jones

Manager: Sonia Bompastor

Ground: Kingsmeadow

Last season: 1st

FFT prediction: 2nd

Crystal Palace

Annabel Blanchard (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Crystal Palace women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Milla-Maj Majasaari

GK: Shae Yáñez

GK: Annis-Clara Wright

DF: Katrine Veje

DF: Felicity Gibbons

DF: Aimee Everett (captain)

DF: Jorja Fox [1]

DF: Brooke Aspin [1]

DF: Isibeal Atkinson

DF: Lily Woodham [2]

MF: Chloe Arthur

MF: My Cato

MF: Josie Green

MF: Hayley Nolan

MF: Lexi Potter [1]

MF: Mille Gejl

FW: Molly-Mae Sharpe

FW: Elise Hughes

FW: Annabel Blanchard

FW: Ashleigh Weerden

FW: Shanade Hopcroft

FW: Indiah-Paige Riley

FW: Abbie Larkin

FW: Poppy Pritchard [3]

FW: Katie Stengel

[1] on loan from Chelsea

[2] on loan from Seattle Reign FC

[3] on loan from Manchester City

Manager: Laura Kaminski

Ground: Gander Green Lane

Last season: 1st in the Championship

FFT prediction: 12th

Everton

Courtney Brosnan (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Everton women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Courtney Brosnan

GK: Emily Ramsey

DF: Issy Hobson

DF: Lucy Hope

DF: Heather Payne

DF: Megan Finnigan (captain)

DF: Sara Holmgaard

DF: Kenzie Weir

DF: Elise Stenevik

MF: Clare Wheeler

MF: Justine Vanhaevermaet

MF: Aurora Galli

MF: Karen Holmgaard

MF: Macy Settle

MF: Karoline Olesen

MF: Honoka Hayashi

FW: Inma Gabarro

FW: Emma Bissell

FW: Melissa Lawley

FW: Veatriki Sarri

FW: Katja Snoeijs

FW: Rikke Madsen

FW: Toni Payne

Manager: Brian Sorensen

Ground: Walton Hall Park

Last season: 8th

FFT prediction: 7th

Leicester City

Leicester City women celebrate in preseason against West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Leicester City women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Janina Leitzig

GK: Lize Kop

DF: Courtney Nevin

DF: C. J. Bott

DF: Sophie Howard

DF: Asmita Ale

DF: Julie Thibaud

DF: Sari Kees

DF: Chantelle Swaby

MF: Sam Tierney

MF: Saori Takarada

MF: Janice Cayman

MF: Emilia Pelgander

MF: Ruby Mace

FW: Deanne Rose

FW: Jutta Rantala

FW: Lena Petermann

FW: Noémie Mouchon

FW: Denny Draper

FW: Missy Goodwin

FW: Hannah Cain

FW: Shannon O'Brien

FW: Yuka Momiki

FW: Shana Chossenotte

FW: Yuka Momiki

Manager: Amandine Miquel

Ground: King Power Stadium

Last season: 10th

FFT prediction: 9th

Liverpool

Marie Hobinger (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Liverpool women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Rachael Laws

GK: Teagan Micah

GK: Faye Kirby

DF: Lucy Parry

DF: Gemma Evans

DF: Grace Fisk

DF: Niamh Fahey (captain)

DF: Jasmine Matthews

DF: Taylor Hinds (vice-captain)

DF: Jenna Clark

DF: Gemma Bonner

MF: Fūka Nagano

MF: Marie Höbinger

MF: Sofie Lundgaard

MF: Ceri Holland

MF: Hannah Silcock

MF: Zara Shaw

FW: Cornelia Kapocs

FW: Leanne Kiernan

FW: Sophie Román Haug

FW: Olivia Smith

FW: Mia Enderby

FW: Yana Daniëls

Manager: Matt Beard

Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium

Last season: 4th

FFT prediction: 4th

Manchester City

Vivianne Miedema (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Manchester City women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Sandy MacIver

GK: Ayaka Yamashita

GK: Khiara Keating

GK: Katie Startup

DF: Risa Shimizu

DF: Naomi Layzell

DF: Laia Aleixandri (vice-captain)

DF: Alex Greenwood (captain)

DF: Alanna Kennedy

DF: Leila Ouahabi

DF: Kerstin Casparij

DF: Tara O'Hanlon

DF: Gracie Prior

MF: Laura Coombs

MF: Jill Roord

MF: Laura Blindkilde Brown

MF: Yui Hasegawa

FW: Vivianne Miedema

FW: Mary Fowler

FW: Chloe Kelly

FW: Lauren Hemp

FW: Jess Park

FW: Aoba Fujino

FW: Khadija Shaw

Manager: Gareth Taylor

Ground: Academy Stadium

Last season: 2nd

FFT prediction: 3rd

Manchester United

Manchester United women in training (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Manchester United women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Safia Middleton-Patel

GK: Phallon Tullis-Joyce

DF: Anna Sandberg

DF: Gabby George

DF: Maya Le Tissier (captain)

DF: Aoife Mannion

DF: Hannah Blundell

DF: Jayde Riviere

DF: Dominique Janssen

DF: Millie Turner

DF: Evie Rabjohn

DF: Jess Simpson

MF: Ella Toone (vice-captain)

MF: Grace Clinton

MF: Leah Galton

MF: Hayley Ladd

MF: Simi Awujo

MF: Lisa Naalsund

MF: Hinata Miyazawa

MF: Emma Watson

FW: Melvine Malard

FW: Celin Bizet

FW: Elisabeth Terland

FW: Geyse

FW: Rachel Williams

FW: Keira Barry

Manager: Marc Skinner

Ground: Leigh Sports Village

Last season: 5th

FFT prediction: 6th

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham women celebrate at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tottenham Hotspur women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Rebecca Spencer

GK: Katelin Talbert [1]

GK: Eleanor Heeps

DF: Charlotte Grant

DF: Ella Morris

DF: Amy James-Turner

DF: Molly Bartrip (vice-captain)

DF: Amanda Nildén

DF: Clare Hunt

DF: Luana Bühler

DF: Ashleigh Neville

MF: Maite Oroz

MF: Anna Csiki

MF: Olga Ahtinen (vice-captain)

MF: Drew Spence

MF: Eveliina Summanen

MF: Wang Shuang

FW: Jessica Naz

FW: Hayley Raso

FW: Bethany England (captain)

FW: Matilda Vinberg

FW: Kit Graham

FW: Martha Thomas

[1] on loan from West Ham United

Manager: Robert Vilahamn

Ground: Brisbane Road

Last season: 6th

FFT prediction: 5th

West Ham United

Viviane Asseyi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The West Ham United women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Kinga Szemik

GK: Megan Walsh

DF: Kirsty Smith

DF: Amber Tysiak

DF: Shelina Zadorsky

DF: Camila Sáez

DF: Anouk Denton

DF: Shannon Cooke

DF: Li Mengwen [1]

MF: Oona Siren

MF: Marika Bergman-Lundin

MF: Dagný Brynjarsdóttir

MF: Kristie Mewis

MF: Jessica Ziu

MF: Katrina Gorry

MF: Halle Houssein

MF: Macey Nicholls

MF: Soraya Walsh

MF: Seraina Piubel

FW: Riko Ueki

FW: Manuela Paví

FW: Emma Harries

FW: Viviane Asseyi

[1] on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager: Rehanne Skinner

Ground: Victoria Road

Last season: 11th

FFT prediction: 11th