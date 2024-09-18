Women's Super League squads: Every WSL squad for 2024/25
These are the Women's Super League squads for the 2024/25 season, as the WSL kicks off once more
The Women's Super League squads are set for another WSL season. The 12 sides are ready to go.
Last season, Chelsea stormed to a fifth title in a row – but it's all change at Kingsmeadow. Emma Hayes has headed to the United States to take charge of their women's team, leaving a void in which others hope to take advantage.
The obvious candidates are Manchester City. Bunny Shaw was last term's top scorer, while all-time league scorer Vivianne Miedema has signed on a free transfer from rivals Arsenal: City will be looking to win a first title since 2016.
The Gunners are likely title challengers, too. Jonas Eidevall is now in his third season in charge – and after silverware last term in the shape of the League Cup, he'll be hoping to go a step further in the league and the Champions League, with a Gunners side that will play a minimum of eight league games at the Emirates Stadium this season.
There could be a challenge towards the top from Manchester United and Tottenham, too. Both sides showed their mettle in getting to the FA Cup final last season and with the pair of them, plus Liverpool, hoping to be in the mix for that best-of-the-rest spot of fourth, it could be a tough battle at the top.
And towards the bottom, things could get interesting. West Ham and Leicester survived the drop, in part thanks to Bristol City winning just once all season – Crystal Palace will hope to make it a tougher fight this term.
Here at FourFourTwo, we've got individual squad pages for all 12 clubs, including a profile and preview for each squad. Check out our rundown on who to watch for the WSL season below.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Women's Super League squads: Every WSL squad for 2024/25
Arsenal
The Arsenal women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Manuela Zinsberger
- GK: Daphne van Domselaar
- GK: Naomi Williams
- DF: Emily Fox
- DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy
- DF: Laia Codina
- DF: Leah Williamson (vice-captain)
- DF: Steph Catley
- DF: Katie McCabe (3rd captain)
- DF: Laura Wienroither
- DF: Amanda Ilestedt
- DF: Katie Reid
- MF: Kim Little (captain)
- MF: Frida Maanum
- MF: Lia Wälti (4th captain)
- MF: Victoria Pelova
- MF: Kathrine Møller Kühl
- MF: Kyra Cooney-Cross
- MF: Freya Godfrey
- MF: Laila Harbert
- FW: Mariona Caldentey
- FW: Beth Mead
- FW: Rosa Kafaji
- FW: Lina Hurtig
- FW: Caitlin Foord
- FW: Alessia Russo
- FW: Stina Blackstenius
- FW: Vivienne Lia
Manager: Jonas Eidevall
Ground: Emirates Stadium
Last season: 3rd
FFT prediction: 1st
Aston Villa
The Aston Villa women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Sabrina D’Angelo
- GK: Anna Leat
- GK: Sophia Poor
- DF: Sarah Mayling
- DF: Paula Tomás
- DF: Anna Patten
- DF: Rachel Corsie (captain)
- DF: Danielle Turner
- DF: Lucy Parker
- DF: Noelle Maritz
- DF: Maz Pacheco
- MF: Lucy Staniforth
- MF: Missy Bo Kearns
- MF: Jordan Nobbs
- MF: Kenza Dali
- MF: Georgia Mullett
- MF: Miri Taylor
- MF: Jill Baijings[1]
- FW: Rachel Daly
- FW: Katie Robinson
- FW: Ebony Salmon
- FW: Adriana Leon
- FW: Kirsty Hanson
- FW: Chasity Grant
- FW: Gabi Nunes
[1] on loan from Bayern Munich
Manager: Robert de Pauw
Ground: Villa Park
Last season: 7th
FFT prediction: 8th
Brighton & Hove Albion
The Brighton & Hove Albion women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Melina Loeck
- GK: Sophie Baggaley
- GK: Hannah Poulter
- DF: Maria Thorisdottir
- DF: Poppy Pattinson
- DF: Guro Bergsvand
- DF: Jorelyn Carabalí
- DF: Rachel McLauchlan
- DF: Marit Auée
- DF: Marisa Olislagers
- MF: Vicky Losada (captain)
- MF: Jelena Čanković
- MF: Maisie Symonds
- MF: Dejana Stefanović
- MF: Madison Haley
- MF: Charlize Rule
- MF: Fran Kirby
- MF: Bex Rayner
- MF: Kiko Seike
- FW: Aisha Masaka
- FW: Pauline Bremer
- FW: Lee Geum-min
- FW: Michelle Agyemang[1]
- FW: Nikita Parris
- FW: Bruna Vilamala[2]
[1] on loan from Arsenal
[2] on loan from Barcelona
Manager: Dario Vidosic
Ground: Broadfield Stadium
Last season: 9th
FFT prediction: 10th
Chelsea
The Chelsea women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Zećira Mušović
- GK: Hannah Hampton
- GK: Katie Cox
- DF: Aniek Nouwen
- DF: Millie Bright (captain)
- DF: Ashley Lawrence
- DF: Nathalie Björn
- DF: Ève Périsset
- DF: Niamh Charles
- DF: Lucy Bronze
- DF: Maelys Mpomé
- DF: Kadeisha Buchanan
- DF: Alejandra Bernabé
- MF: Sophie Ingle
- MF: Sjoeke Nüsken
- MF: Erin Cuthbert
- MF: Guro Reiten
- MF: Júlia Bartel
- MF: Wieke Kaptein
- MF: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
- MF: Oriane Jean-François
- FW: Mia Fishel
- FW: Mayra Ramírez
- FW: Catarina Macario
- FW: Lauren James
- FW: Sandy Baltimore
- FW: Sam Kerr
- FW: Maika Hamano
- FW: Aggie Beever-Jones
Manager: Sonia Bompastor
Ground: Kingsmeadow
Last season: 1st
FFT prediction: 2nd
Crystal Palace
The Crystal Palace women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Milla-Maj Majasaari
- GK: Shae Yáñez
- GK: Annis-Clara Wright
- DF: Katrine Veje
- DF: Felicity Gibbons
- DF: Aimee Everett (captain)
- DF: Jorja Fox[1]
- DF: Brooke Aspin[1]
- DF: Isibeal Atkinson
- DF: Lily Woodham[2]
- MF: Chloe Arthur
- MF: My Cato
- MF: Josie Green
- MF: Hayley Nolan
- MF: Lexi Potter[1]
- MF: Mille Gejl
- FW: Molly-Mae Sharpe
- FW: Elise Hughes
- FW: Annabel Blanchard
- FW: Ashleigh Weerden
- FW: Shanade Hopcroft
- FW: Indiah-Paige Riley
- FW: Abbie Larkin
- FW: Poppy Pritchard[3]
- FW: Katie Stengel
[1] on loan from Chelsea
[2] on loan from Seattle Reign FC
[3] on loan from Manchester City
Manager: Laura Kaminski
Ground: Gander Green Lane
Last season: 1st in the Championship
FFT prediction: 12th
Everton
The Everton women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Courtney Brosnan
- GK: Emily Ramsey
- DF: Issy Hobson
- DF: Lucy Hope
- DF: Heather Payne
- DF: Megan Finnigan (captain)
- DF: Sara Holmgaard
- DF: Kenzie Weir
- DF: Elise Stenevik
- MF: Clare Wheeler
- MF: Justine Vanhaevermaet
- MF: Aurora Galli
- MF: Karen Holmgaard
- MF: Macy Settle
- MF: Karoline Olesen
- MF: Honoka Hayashi
- FW: Inma Gabarro
- FW: Emma Bissell
- FW: Melissa Lawley
- FW: Veatriki Sarri
- FW: Katja Snoeijs
- FW: Rikke Madsen
- FW: Toni Payne
Manager: Brian Sorensen
Ground: Walton Hall Park
Last season: 8th
FFT prediction: 7th
Leicester City
The Leicester City women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Janina Leitzig
- GK: Lize Kop
- DF: Courtney Nevin
- DF: C. J. Bott
- DF: Sophie Howard
- DF: Asmita Ale
- DF: Julie Thibaud
- DF: Sari Kees
- DF: Chantelle Swaby
- MF: Sam Tierney
- MF: Saori Takarada
- MF: Janice Cayman
- MF: Emilia Pelgander
- MF: Ruby Mace
- FW: Deanne Rose
- FW: Jutta Rantala
- FW: Lena Petermann
- FW: Noémie Mouchon
- FW: Denny Draper
- FW: Missy Goodwin
- FW: Hannah Cain
- FW: Shannon O'Brien
- FW: Yuka Momiki
- FW: Shana Chossenotte
- FW: Yuka Momiki
Manager: Amandine Miquel
Ground: King Power Stadium
Last season: 10th
FFT prediction: 9th
Liverpool
The Liverpool women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Rachael Laws
- GK: Teagan Micah
- GK: Faye Kirby
- DF: Lucy Parry
- DF: Gemma Evans
- DF: Grace Fisk
- DF: Niamh Fahey (captain)
- DF: Jasmine Matthews
- DF: Taylor Hinds (vice-captain)
- DF: Jenna Clark
- DF: Gemma Bonner
- MF: Fūka Nagano
- MF: Marie Höbinger
- MF: Sofie Lundgaard
- MF: Ceri Holland
- MF: Hannah Silcock
- MF: Zara Shaw
- FW: Cornelia Kapocs
- FW: Leanne Kiernan
- FW: Sophie Román Haug
- FW: Olivia Smith
- FW: Mia Enderby
- FW: Yana Daniëls
Manager: Matt Beard
Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium
Last season: 4th
FFT prediction: 4th
Manchester City
The Manchester City women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Sandy MacIver
- GK: Ayaka Yamashita
- GK: Khiara Keating
- GK: Katie Startup
- DF: Risa Shimizu
- DF: Naomi Layzell
- DF: Laia Aleixandri (vice-captain)
- DF: Alex Greenwood (captain)
- DF: Alanna Kennedy
- DF: Leila Ouahabi
- DF: Kerstin Casparij
- DF: Tara O'Hanlon
- DF: Gracie Prior
- MF: Laura Coombs
- MF: Jill Roord
- MF: Laura Blindkilde Brown
- MF: Yui Hasegawa
- FW: Vivianne Miedema
- FW: Mary Fowler
- FW: Chloe Kelly
- FW: Lauren Hemp
- FW: Jess Park
- FW: Aoba Fujino
- FW: Khadija Shaw
Manager: Gareth Taylor
Ground: Academy Stadium
Last season: 2nd
FFT prediction: 3rd
Manchester United
The Manchester United women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Safia Middleton-Patel
- GK: Phallon Tullis-Joyce
- DF: Anna Sandberg
- DF: Gabby George
- DF: Maya Le Tissier (captain)
- DF: Aoife Mannion
- DF: Hannah Blundell
- DF: Jayde Riviere
- DF: Dominique Janssen
- DF: Millie Turner
- DF: Evie Rabjohn
- DF: Jess Simpson
- MF: Ella Toone (vice-captain)
- MF: Grace Clinton
- MF: Leah Galton
- MF: Hayley Ladd
- MF: Simi Awujo
- MF: Lisa Naalsund
- MF: Hinata Miyazawa
- MF: Emma Watson
- FW: Melvine Malard
- FW: Celin Bizet
- FW: Elisabeth Terland
- FW: Geyse
- FW: Rachel Williams
- FW: Keira Barry
Manager: Marc Skinner
Ground: Leigh Sports Village
Last season: 5th
FFT prediction: 6th
Tottenham Hotspur
The Tottenham Hotspur women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Rebecca Spencer
- GK: Katelin Talbert[1]
- GK: Eleanor Heeps
- DF: Charlotte Grant
- DF: Ella Morris
- DF: Amy James-Turner
- DF: Molly Bartrip (vice-captain)
- DF: Amanda Nildén
- DF: Clare Hunt
- DF: Luana Bühler
- DF: Ashleigh Neville
- MF: Maite Oroz
- MF: Anna Csiki
- MF: Olga Ahtinen (vice-captain)
- MF: Drew Spence
- MF: Eveliina Summanen
- MF: Wang Shuang
- FW: Jessica Naz
- FW: Hayley Raso
- FW: Bethany England (captain)
- FW: Matilda Vinberg
- FW: Kit Graham
- FW: Martha Thomas
[1] on loan from West Ham United
Manager: Robert Vilahamn
Ground: Brisbane Road
Last season: 6th
FFT prediction: 5th
West Ham United
The West Ham United women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Kinga Szemik
- GK: Megan Walsh
- DF: Kirsty Smith
- DF: Amber Tysiak
- DF: Shelina Zadorsky
- DF: Camila Sáez
- DF: Anouk Denton
- DF: Shannon Cooke
- DF: Li Mengwen[1]
- MF: Oona Siren
- MF: Marika Bergman-Lundin
- MF: Dagný Brynjarsdóttir
- MF: Kristie Mewis
- MF: Jessica Ziu
- MF: Katrina Gorry
- MF: Halle Houssein
- MF: Macey Nicholls
- MF: Soraya Walsh
- MF: Seraina Piubel
- FW: Riko Ueki
- FW: Manuela Paví
- FW: Emma Harries
- FW: Viviane Asseyi
[1] on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion
Manager: Rehanne Skinner
Ground: Victoria Road
Last season: 11th
FFT prediction: 11th
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.