The full Manchester United women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

Here's the Manchester United women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Red Devils look to build on the FA Cup triumph last term

The Manchester United women's squad are hoping to rock the Women's Super League once more, after their maiden silverware last term. Are they ready to challenge for a title?

Manager Marc Skinner has earned another year in charge after leading United to a first Women’s FA Cup. But they regressed in the league, finishing fifth after narrowly missing out on the title 12 months previously. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPos
2Anna SandbergDF
3Gabby GeorgeDF
4Maya Le Tissier (captain)DF
5Aoife MannionDF
6Hannah BlundellDF
7Ella Toone (vice-captain)MF
8Grace ClintonMF
9Melvine MalardFW
11Leah GaltonMF
12Hayley LaddMF
13Simi AwujoMF
14Jayde RiviereDF
15Celin BizetFW
16Lisa NaalsundMF
17Dominique JanssenDF
19Elisabeth TerlandFW
20Hinata MiyazawaMF
21Millie TurnerDF
23GeyseFW
25Evie RabjohnDF
28Rachel WilliamsFW
34Emma WatsonMF
37Keira BarryFW
38Jess SimpsonDF
39Safia Middleton-PatelGK
91Phallon Tullis-JoyceGK

