The full Manchester United women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25
Here's the Manchester United women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Red Devils look to build on the FA Cup triumph last term
The Manchester United women's squad are hoping to rock the Women's Super League once more, after their maiden silverware last term. Are they ready to challenge for a title?
Manager Marc Skinner has earned another year in charge after leading United to a first Women’s FA Cup. But they regressed in the league, finishing fifth after narrowly missing out on the title 12 months previously.
A year of transition is almost certain. Star goalkeeper Mary Earps has joined PSG, while captain Katie Zelem has also departed. It's going to be an extremely tough season – and challenging for a title might be difficult.
With Sir Jim Ratcliffe admitting his focus is on the (men’s) “first team”, these are uncertain times. It’s hard to expect much on the pitch when the WSL side is an afterthought…
Still, the club head into the FA Cup fourth round this season as holders. The first fixture in defence of their trophy will be in January.
Before that, the Red Devils have the League Cup to look forward to. That will be rolling around in October with Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle in their group.
FourFourTwo has everything you need to know about the Manchester United women's squad for the season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Check out everything you need below and find out more about all WSL squads here.
Manchester United women's squad
The Manchester United women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Safia Middleton-Patel
- GK: Phallon Tullis-Joyce
- DF: Anna Sandberg
- DF: Gabby George
- DF: Maya Le Tissier (captain)
- DF: Aoife Mannion
- DF: Hannah Blundell
- DF: Jayde Riviere
- DF: Dominique Janssen
- DF: Millie Turner
- DF: Evie Rabjohn
- DF: Jess Simpson
- MF: Ella Toone (vice-captain)
- MF: Grace Clinton
- MF: Leah Galton
- MF: Hayley Ladd
- MF: Simi Awujo
- MF: Lisa Naalsund
- MF: Hinata Miyazawa
- MF: Emma Watson
- FW: Melvine Malard
- FW: Celin Bizet
- FW: Elisabeth Terland
- FW: Geyse
- FW: Rachel Williams
- FW: Keira Barry
Squad numbers
The Manchester United women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|2
|Anna Sandberg
|DF
|3
|Gabby George
|DF
|4
|Maya Le Tissier (captain)
|DF
|5
|Aoife Mannion
|DF
|6
|Hannah Blundell
|DF
|7
|Ella Toone (vice-captain)
|MF
|8
|Grace Clinton
|MF
|9
|Melvine Malard
|FW
|11
|Leah Galton
|MF
|12
|Hayley Ladd
|MF
|13
|Simi Awujo
|MF
|14
|Jayde Riviere
|DF
|15
|Celin Bizet
|FW
|16
|Lisa Naalsund
|MF
|17
|Dominique Janssen
|DF
|19
|Elisabeth Terland
|FW
|20
|Hinata Miyazawa
|MF
|21
|Millie Turner
|DF
|23
|Geyse
|FW
|25
|Evie Rabjohn
|DF
|28
|Rachel Williams
|FW
|34
|Emma Watson
|MF
|37
|Keira Barry
|FW
|38
|Jess Simpson
|DF
|39
|Safia Middleton-Patel
|GK
|91
|Phallon Tullis-Joyce
|GK
Key player
Manchester United women's key player: Ella Toone
The attacking midfielder, who recently turned 25, provides Manchester United’s creative spark. Across all competitions, she has made 164 appearances and scored 53 goals for the club over the last six years.
Toone is always ready to seize the moment and take responsibility for driving her team on. Newly appointed as Man United’s vice-captain, she has developed into a leader both on and off the pitch.
Manager
Manchester United women's manager: Marc Skinner
Marc Skinner arrived back in England in 2021 after two years with Orlando Pride. He's only the second-ever manager of Manchester United but convinced the new ownership in May that he was the man for the job with the FA Cup final win, earning himself an extension to his current deal.
