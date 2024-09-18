The full Manchester United women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Manchester United women's squad are hoping to rock the Women's Super League once more, after their maiden silverware last term. Are they ready to challenge for a title?

Manager Marc Skinner has earned another year in charge after leading United to a first Women’s FA Cup. But they regressed in the league, finishing fifth after narrowly missing out on the title 12 months previously.

A year of transition is almost certain. Star goalkeeper Mary Earps has joined PSG, while captain Katie Zelem has also departed. It's going to be an extremely tough season – and challenging for a title might be difficult.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe admitting his focus is on the (men’s) “first team”, these are uncertain times. It’s hard to expect much on the pitch when the WSL side is an afterthought…

Still, the club head into the FA Cup fourth round this season as holders. The first fixture in defence of their trophy will be in January.

Before that, the Red Devils have the League Cup to look forward to. That will be rolling around in October with Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle in their group.

FourFourTwo has everything you need to know about the Manchester United women's squad for the season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Check out everything you need below and find out more about all WSL squads here.

Manchester United women's squad

Manchester United women in training (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Manchester United women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Safia Middleton-Patel

GK: Phallon Tullis-Joyce

DF: Anna Sandberg

DF: Gabby George

DF: Maya Le Tissier (captain)

DF: Aoife Mannion

DF: Hannah Blundell

DF: Jayde Riviere

DF: Dominique Janssen

DF: Millie Turner

DF: Evie Rabjohn

DF: Jess Simpson

MF: Ella Toone (vice-captain)

MF: Grace Clinton

MF: Leah Galton

MF: Hayley Ladd

MF: Simi Awujo

MF: Lisa Naalsund

MF: Hinata Miyazawa

MF: Emma Watson

FW: Melvine Malard

FW: Celin Bizet

FW: Elisabeth Terland

FW: Geyse

FW: Rachel Williams

FW: Keira Barry

Squad numbers

The Manchester United women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Pos 2 Anna Sandberg DF 3 Gabby George DF 4 Maya Le Tissier (captain) DF 5 Aoife Mannion DF 6 Hannah Blundell DF 7 Ella Toone (vice-captain) MF 8 Grace Clinton MF 9 Melvine Malard FW 11 Leah Galton MF 12 Hayley Ladd MF 13 Simi Awujo MF 14 Jayde Riviere DF 15 Celin Bizet FW 16 Lisa Naalsund MF 17 Dominique Janssen DF 19 Elisabeth Terland FW 20 Hinata Miyazawa MF 21 Millie Turner DF 23 Geyse FW 25 Evie Rabjohn DF 28 Rachel Williams FW 34 Emma Watson MF 37 Keira Barry FW 38 Jess Simpson DF 39 Safia Middleton-Patel GK 91 Phallon Tullis-Joyce GK

Key player

Ella Toone (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United women's key player: Ella Toone

The attacking midfielder, who recently turned 25, provides Manchester United’s creative spark. Across all competitions, she has made 164 appearances and scored 53 goals for the club over the last six years.

Toone is always ready to seize the moment and take responsibility for driving her team on. Newly appointed as Man United’s vice-captain, she has developed into a leader both on and off the pitch.

Manager

Manchester United women's manager: Marc Skinner

Marc Skinner arrived back in England in 2021 after two years with Orlando Pride. He's only the second-ever manager of Manchester United but convinced the new ownership in May that he was the man for the job with the FA Cup final win, earning himself an extension to his current deal.