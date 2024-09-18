The full Leicester City women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Leicester City women's squad is looking to build on their last Women's Super League season – as they look to not just survive but push on.

Leicester are perhaps the hardest team to predict this time around. Moving on from ex-manager Willie Kirk’s shock dismissal won’t be easy, but the Foxes do at least possess a strong spine in their best XI, which should see them build on last season’s 10th-place finish. Janina Leitzig is a top-quality goalkeeper, while Sophie Howard – who has signed a new deal – is a rock-solid presence in defence.

Amandine Miquel left a long-term role at Reims to take this job and has wasted no time in getting to work with this squad. Noemie Mouchon and Shana Cossenotte both follow the boss from her former club in France.

But last season’s run to the FA Cup semi-finals showed what they are capable of. As a WSL team, they'll be kicking off in the competition once again at the fourth round stage, which starts in January.

The League Cup comes a little before, in October. Leicester are in a group with Bristol City, Brighton and Birmingham.

Now can they kick on and break into the mid-table pack in the Women's Super League? It’ll be tough but should be possible.

Leicester City women's squad

Leicester City women celebrate in preseason against West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Leicester City women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Janina Leitzig

GK: Lize Kop

DF: Courtney Nevin

DF: C. J. Bott

DF: Sophie Howard

DF: Asmita Ale

DF: Julie Thibaud

DF: Sari Kees

DF: Chantelle Swaby

MF: Sam Tierney

MF: Saori Takarada

MF: Janice Cayman

MF: Emilia Pelgander

MF: Ruby Mace

FW: Deanne Rose

FW: Jutta Rantala

FW: Lena Petermann

FW: Noémie Mouchon

FW: Denny Draper

FW: Missy Goodwin

FW: Hannah Cain

FW: Shannon O'Brien

FW: Yuka Momiki

FW: Shana Chossenotte

Squad numbers

The Leicester City women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Pos 1 Janina Leitzig GK 2 Courtney Nevin DF 3 Sam Tierney MF 4 C. J. Bott DF 5 Sophie Howard DF 6 Saori Takarada MF 7 Deanne Rose FW 8 Jutta Rantala FW 9 Lena Petermann FW 10 Noémie Mouchon FW 11 Janice Cayman MF 12 Asmita Ale DF 17 Julie Thibaud DF 18 Emilia Pelgander MF 19 Denny Draper FW 20 Missy Goodwin FW 21 Hannah Cain FW 22 Sari Kees DF 23 Lize Kop GK 27 Shannon O'Brien FW 29 Yuka Momiki FW 30 Ruby Mace MF 31 Chantelle Swaby DF — Shana Chossenotte FW — Yuka Momiki FW

Key player

Janina Leitzig (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City women's key player: Janina Leitzig

25-year-old No.1 Janina Leitzig came through at Hoffenheim before a big move to Bayern Munich during lockdown. After a loan to the east Midlands last year, Leitzig made the move permanent – and has been key ever since, winning the Leicester Player of the Season last term.

Manager

Leicester City women's manager: Amandine Miquel

Amandine Miquel spent time as a young player in Mexico and at Chelsea, where she won the league as a youth player. As a manager, she helped Reims to promotion in the top-flight of French football, staying at the club for seven years.