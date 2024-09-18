The full Leicester City women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25
Here's the Leicester City women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Foxes look to push up the league
The Leicester City women's squad is looking to build on their last Women's Super League season – as they look to not just survive but push on.
Leicester are perhaps the hardest team to predict this time around. Moving on from ex-manager Willie Kirk’s shock dismissal won’t be easy, but the Foxes do at least possess a strong spine in their best XI, which should see them build on last season’s 10th-place finish. Janina Leitzig is a top-quality goalkeeper, while Sophie Howard – who has signed a new deal – is a rock-solid presence in defence.
Amandine Miquel left a long-term role at Reims to take this job and has wasted no time in getting to work with this squad. Noemie Mouchon and Shana Cossenotte both follow the boss from her former club in France.
But last season’s run to the FA Cup semi-finals showed what they are capable of. As a WSL team, they'll be kicking off in the competition once again at the fourth round stage, which starts in January.
The League Cup comes a little before, in October. Leicester are in a group with Bristol City, Brighton and Birmingham.
Now can they kick on and break into the mid-table pack in the Women's Super League? It’ll be tough but should be possible.
Leicester City women's squad
The Leicester City women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Janina Leitzig
- GK: Lize Kop
- DF: Courtney Nevin
- DF: C. J. Bott
- DF: Sophie Howard
- DF: Asmita Ale
- DF: Julie Thibaud
- DF: Sari Kees
- DF: Chantelle Swaby
- MF: Sam Tierney
- MF: Saori Takarada
- MF: Janice Cayman
- MF: Emilia Pelgander
- MF: Ruby Mace
- FW: Deanne Rose
- FW: Jutta Rantala
- FW: Lena Petermann
- FW: Noémie Mouchon
- FW: Denny Draper
- FW: Missy Goodwin
- FW: Hannah Cain
- FW: Shannon O'Brien
- FW: Yuka Momiki
- FW: Shana Chossenotte
Squad numbers
The Leicester City women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|1
|Janina Leitzig
|GK
|2
|Courtney Nevin
|DF
|3
|Sam Tierney
|MF
|4
|C. J. Bott
|DF
|5
|Sophie Howard
|DF
|6
|Saori Takarada
|MF
|7
|Deanne Rose
|FW
|8
|Jutta Rantala
|FW
|9
|Lena Petermann
|FW
|10
|Noémie Mouchon
|FW
|11
|Janice Cayman
|MF
|12
|Asmita Ale
|DF
|17
|Julie Thibaud
|DF
|18
|Emilia Pelgander
|MF
|19
|Denny Draper
|FW
|20
|Missy Goodwin
|FW
|21
|Hannah Cain
|FW
|22
|Sari Kees
|DF
|23
|Lize Kop
|GK
|27
|Shannon O'Brien
|FW
|29
|Yuka Momiki
|FW
|30
|Ruby Mace
|MF
|31
|Chantelle Swaby
|DF
|—
|Shana Chossenotte
|FW
|—
Key player
Leicester City women's key player: Janina Leitzig
25-year-old No.1 Janina Leitzig came through at Hoffenheim before a big move to Bayern Munich during lockdown. After a loan to the east Midlands last year, Leitzig made the move permanent – and has been key ever since, winning the Leicester Player of the Season last term.
Manager
Leicester City women's manager: Amandine Miquel
Amandine Miquel spent time as a young player in Mexico and at Chelsea, where she won the league as a youth player. As a manager, she helped Reims to promotion in the top-flight of French football, staying at the club for seven years.
