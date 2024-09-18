The full Leicester City women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

Here's the Leicester City women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Foxes look to push up the league

The Leicester City women's squad is looking to build on their last Women's Super League season – as they look to not just survive but push on.

Leicester are perhaps the hardest team to predict this time around. Moving on from ex-manager Willie Kirk’s shock dismissal won’t be easy, but the Foxes do at least possess a strong spine in their best XI, which should see them build on last season’s 10th-place finish. Janina Leitzig is a top-quality goalkeeper, while Sophie Howard – who has signed a new deal – is a rock-solid presence in defence. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPos
1Janina LeitzigGK
2Courtney NevinDF
3Sam TierneyMF
4C. J. BottDF
5Sophie HowardDF
6Saori TakaradaMF
7Deanne RoseFW
8Jutta RantalaFW
9Lena PetermannFW
10Noémie MouchonFW
11Janice CaymanMF
12Asmita AleDF
17Julie ThibaudDF
18Emilia PelganderMF
19Denny DraperFW
20Missy GoodwinFW
21Hannah CainFW
22Sari KeesDF
23Lize KopGK
27Shannon O'BrienFW
29Yuka MomikiFW
30Ruby MaceMF
31Chantelle SwabyDF
