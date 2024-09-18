The full Tottenham Hotspur women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25
Here's the Tottenham Hotspur women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as Spurs hope to challenge further up the table once more
The Tottenham Hotspur women's squad are set for the Women's Super League season – hoping to rock the status quo at the top of the WSL.
Last year marked a huge improvement for Spurs who look capable of beating anyone. Manager Robert Vilahamn has installed an attacking, energetic style of play. Forwards Martha Thomas and Beth England should again provide an abundance of quality up front.
Defender Amanda Nilden joins from Juventus following a successful loan spell, while the talented Jess Naz has agreed a new deal. But Vilahamn will have to continue his rebuild, having released seven players, including former skipper Shelina Zadorsky.
WSL SQUADS Arsenal / Aston Villa / Brighton / Chelsea / Crystal Palace / Everton / Leicester City / Liverpool / Manchester City / Manchester United / Tottenham Hotspur / West Ham United
There's also the small matter of signing the likes of Hayley Raso and Clare Hunt. This could be an exciting season for Spurs and one in which they hope they can kick on.
Hoping to go one better in the FA Cup, the Lilywhites return to the FA Cup in January. As a WSL team, they have an automatic bye through to the fourth round.
The League Cup, meanwhile, starts in October. Spurs have Charlton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in their group.
FourFourTwo has a full breakdown about the Tottenham women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. See it below and find out more about all WSL squads here.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tottenham Hotspur women's squad
The Tottenham Hotspur women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Rebecca Spencer
- GK: Katelin Talbert[1]
- GK: Eleanor Heeps
- DF: Charlotte Grant
- DF: Ella Morris
- DF: Amy James-Turner
- DF: Molly Bartrip (vice-captain)
- DF: Amanda Nildén
- DF: Clare Hunt
- DF: Luana Bühler
- DF: Ashleigh Neville
- MF: Maite Oroz
- MF: Anna Csiki
- MF: Olga Ahtinen (vice-captain)
- MF: Drew Spence
- MF: Eveliina Summanen
- MF: Wang Shuang
- FW: Jessica Naz
- FW: Hayley Raso
- FW: Bethany England (captain)
- FW: Matilda Vinberg
- FW: Kit Graham
- FW: Martha Thomas
[1] on loan from West Ham United
Squad numbers
The Tottenham Hotspur women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|2
|Charlotte Grant
|DF
|3
|Ella Morris
|DF
|4
|Amy James-Turner
|DF
|5
|Molly Bartrip (vice-captain)
|DF
|6
|Amanda Nildén
|DF
|7
|Jessica Naz
|FW
|8
|Hayley Raso
|FW
|9
|Bethany England (captain)
|FW
|10
|Maite Oroz
|MF
|13
|Matilda Vinberg
|FW
|14
|Anna Csiki
|MF
|15
|Clare Hunt
|DF
|16
|Kit Graham
|FW
|17
|Martha Thomas
|FW
|20
|Olga Ahtinen (vice-captain)
|MF
|21
|Luana Bühler
|DF
|22
|Rebecca Spencer
|GK
|24
|Drew Spence
|MF
|25
|Eveliina Summanen
|MF
|26
|Katelin Talbert
|GK
|27
|Eleanor Heeps
|GK
|29
|Ashleigh Neville
|DF
|77
|Wang Shuang
|MF
Key players
Tottenham Hotspur women's key player: Jessica Naz
Still just 23 years old, Jessica Naz made the unthinkable switch from Arsenal to Tottenham as a teenager and hasn't looked back. The forward is a former Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards – and after a senior England cap this year, this could be a pivotal season for her, as she looks to get to the Euros next summer.
Manager
Tottenham Hotspur women's manager: Robert Vilahamn
Robert Vilahamn left Hacken at the top of the table and has already proved his salt in north London, taking Spurs to the FA Cup final last term. He signed a three-year deal with the Lilywhites in the summer to tie him down to the club.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.
- Mark WhiteContent Editor