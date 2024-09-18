The full Tottenham Hotspur women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Tottenham Hotspur women's squad are set for the Women's Super League season – hoping to rock the status quo at the top of the WSL.

Last year marked a huge improvement for Spurs who look capable of beating anyone. Manager Robert Vilahamn has installed an attacking, energetic style of play. Forwards Martha Thomas and Beth England should again provide an abundance of quality up front.

Defender Amanda Nilden joins from Juventus following a successful loan spell, while the talented Jess Naz has agreed a new deal. But Vilahamn will have to continue his rebuild, having released seven players, including former skipper Shelina Zadorsky.

There's also the small matter of signing the likes of Hayley Raso and Clare Hunt. This could be an exciting season for Spurs and one in which they hope they can kick on.

Hoping to go one better in the FA Cup, the Lilywhites return to the FA Cup in January. As a WSL team, they have an automatic bye through to the fourth round.

The League Cup, meanwhile, starts in October. Spurs have Charlton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in their group.

FourFourTwo has a full breakdown about the Tottenham women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. See it below and find out more about all WSL squads here.

Tottenham Hotspur women's squad

Tottenham women celebrate at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tottenham Hotspur women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Rebecca Spencer

GK: Katelin Talbert [1]

GK: Eleanor Heeps

DF: Charlotte Grant

DF: Ella Morris

DF: Amy James-Turner

DF: Molly Bartrip (vice-captain)

DF: Amanda Nildén

DF: Clare Hunt

DF: Luana Bühler

DF: Ashleigh Neville

MF: Maite Oroz

MF: Anna Csiki

MF: Olga Ahtinen (vice-captain)

MF: Drew Spence

MF: Eveliina Summanen

MF: Wang Shuang

FW: Jessica Naz

FW: Hayley Raso

FW: Bethany England (captain)

FW: Matilda Vinberg

FW: Kit Graham

FW: Martha Thomas

[1] on loan from West Ham United

Squad numbers

The Tottenham Hotspur women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Pos 2 Charlotte Grant DF 3 Ella Morris DF 4 Amy James-Turner DF 5 Molly Bartrip (vice-captain) DF 6 Amanda Nildén DF 7 Jessica Naz FW 8 Hayley Raso FW 9 Bethany England (captain) FW 10 Maite Oroz MF 13 Matilda Vinberg FW 14 Anna Csiki MF 15 Clare Hunt DF 16 Kit Graham FW 17 Martha Thomas FW 20 Olga Ahtinen (vice-captain) MF 21 Luana Bühler DF 22 Rebecca Spencer GK 24 Drew Spence MF 25 Eveliina Summanen MF 26 Katelin Talbert GK 27 Eleanor Heeps GK 29 Ashleigh Neville DF 77 Wang Shuang MF

Key players

Jessica Naz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur women's key player: Jessica Naz

Still just 23 years old, Jessica Naz made the unthinkable switch from Arsenal to Tottenham as a teenager and hasn't looked back. The forward is a former Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards – and after a senior England cap this year, this could be a pivotal season for her, as she looks to get to the Euros next summer.

Manager

Tottenham Hotspur women's manager: Robert Vilahamn

Robert Vilahamn left Hacken at the top of the table and has already proved his salt in north London, taking Spurs to the FA Cup final last term. He signed a three-year deal with the Lilywhites in the summer to tie him down to the club.