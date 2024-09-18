The full Tottenham Hotspur women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

Here's the Tottenham Hotspur women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as Spurs hope to challenge further up the table once more

The Tottenham Hotspur women's squad are set for the Women's Super League season – hoping to rock the status quo at the top of the WSL. 

Last year marked a huge improvement for Spurs who look capable of beating anyone. Manager Robert Vilahamn has installed an attacking, energetic style of play. Forwards Martha Thomas and Beth England should again provide an abundance of quality up front. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPos
2Charlotte GrantDF
3Ella MorrisDF
4Amy James-TurnerDF
5Molly Bartrip (vice-captain)DF
6Amanda NildénDF
7Jessica NazFW
8Hayley RasoFW
9Bethany England (captain)FW
10Maite OrozMF
13Matilda VinbergFW
14Anna CsikiMF
15Clare HuntDF
16Kit GrahamFW
17Martha ThomasFW
20Olga Ahtinen (vice-captain)MF
21Luana BühlerDF
22Rebecca SpencerGK
24Drew SpenceMF
25Eveliina SummanenMF
26Katelin TalbertGK
27Eleanor HeepsGK
29Ashleigh NevilleDF
77Wang ShuangMF

