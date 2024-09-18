The full Arsenal women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

By
Contributions from
,
published

Here's the Arsenal women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Gunners look to reclaim a first title since 2019

The full Arsenal women&#039;s squad for Women&#039;s Super League 2024/25
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Arsenal women's squad is raring to go on another Women's Super League season, as the north Londoners look to get back to the top spot after a five-year absence. But have they got what it takes?

The Gunners could have ended last season as champions for the first time since 2019 but finished five points adrift of the top two, defeats to Liverpool and West Ham proving costly. WSL record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema has gone, but having a fully fit Leah Williamson and Beth Mead – eight goals and four WSL assists last season – will be huge.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPos
1Manuela ZinsbergerGK
14Daphne van DomselaarGK
40Naomi WilliamsGK
2Emily FoxDF
3Lotte Wubben-MoyDF
5Laia CodinaDF
6Leah Williamson (vice-captain)DF
7Steph CatleyDF
11Katie McCabe (3rd captain)DF
26Laura WienroitherDF
28Amanda IlestedtDF
62Katie ReidDF
10Kim Little (captain)MF
12Frida MaanumMF
13Lia Wälti (4th captain)MF
21Victoria PelovaMF
22Kathrine Møller KühlMF
32Kyra Cooney-CrossMF
56Freya GodfreyMF
60Laila HarbertMF
8Mariona CaldenteyFW
9Beth MeadFW
16Rosa KafajiFW
17Lina HurtigFW
19Caitlin FoordFW
23Alessia RussoFW
25Stina BlacksteniusFW
53Vivienne LiaFW

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.

With contributions from