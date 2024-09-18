The full Arsenal women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25
Here's the Arsenal women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Gunners look to reclaim a first title since 2019
The Arsenal women's squad is raring to go on another Women's Super League season, as the north Londoners look to get back to the top spot after a five-year absence. But have they got what it takes?
The Gunners could have ended last season as champions for the first time since 2019 but finished five points adrift of the top two, defeats to Liverpool and West Ham proving costly. WSL record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema has gone, but having a fully fit Leah Williamson and Beth Mead – eight goals and four WSL assists last season – will be huge.
Stina Blackstenius will be joined in attack by World Cup-winning Spanish forward Mariona Caldentey as Jonas Eidevall’s side play at least eight league matches at the Emirates.
WSL SQUADS Arsenal / Aston Villa / Brighton / Chelsea / Crystal Palace / Everton / Leicester City / Liverpool / Manchester City / Manchester United / Tottenham Hotspur / West Ham United
This is shaping up to be an exciting season. The Gunners have only made three new signings but have extended the contracts of Blackstenius, Williamson and Wienroither, while Cloe Lacasse and Viv Miedema are high-profile exits.
Arsenal will also be in the Champions League this season. As a member of the top tier, Arsenal women will enter the FA Cup at the fourth round stage, which begins in January.
Should Arsenal progress to the 2024/25 Women's Champions League group stage, they will enter the League Cup at the quarter-final stage. However, they will enter the League Cup group stage if they are eliminated during Champions League qualifying.
FourFourTwo has all the key information and details about the Arsenal women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Read on to find out more and find out more about all WSL squads here.
Arsenal women's squad
The Arsenal women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Manuela Zinsberger
- GK: Daphne van Domselaar
- GK: Naomi Williams
- DF: Emily Fox
- DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy
- DF: Laia Codina
- DF: Leah Williamson (vice-captain)
- DF: Steph Catley
- DF: Katie McCabe (3rd captain)
- DF: Laura Wienroither
- DF: Amanda Ilestedt
- DF: Katie Reid
- MF: Kim Little (captain)
- MF: Frida Maanum
- MF: Lia Wälti (4th captain)
- MF: Victoria Pelova
- MF: Kathrine Møller Kühl
- MF: Kyra Cooney-Cross
- MF: Freya Godfrey
- MF: Laila Harbert
- FW: Mariona Caldentey
- FW: Beth Mead
- FW: Rosa Kafaji
- FW: Lina Hurtig
- FW: Caitlin Foord
- FW: Alessia Russo
- FW: Stina Blackstenius
- FW: Vivienne Lia
Squad numbers
The Arsenal women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|1
|Manuela Zinsberger
|GK
|14
|Daphne van Domselaar
|GK
|40
|Naomi Williams
|GK
|2
|Emily Fox
|DF
|3
|Lotte Wubben-Moy
|DF
|5
|Laia Codina
|DF
|6
|Leah Williamson (vice-captain)
|DF
|7
|Steph Catley
|DF
|11
|Katie McCabe (3rd captain)
|DF
|26
|Laura Wienroither
|DF
|28
|Amanda Ilestedt
|DF
|62
|Katie Reid
|DF
|10
|Kim Little (captain)
|MF
|12
|Frida Maanum
|MF
|13
|Lia Wälti (4th captain)
|MF
|21
|Victoria Pelova
|MF
|22
|Kathrine Møller Kühl
|MF
|32
|Kyra Cooney-Cross
|MF
|56
|Freya Godfrey
|MF
|60
|Laila Harbert
|MF
|8
|Mariona Caldentey
|FW
|9
|Beth Mead
|FW
|16
|Rosa Kafaji
|FW
|17
|Lina Hurtig
|FW
|19
|Caitlin Foord
|FW
|23
|Alessia Russo
|FW
|25
|Stina Blackstenius
|FW
|53
|Vivienne Lia
|FW
Key player
Arsenal women's key player: Lotte Wubben-Moy
The Arsenal centre-back continues to grow in stature, taking on more of a leadership role as Leah Williamson has spent a long time on the sidelines through injury over the last couple of years.
Wubben-Moy was the club’s Player of the Season as they finished third in the WSL and retained the League Cup, beating Chelsea in the final. Mentally strong and eager to keep improving, she has also become an England regular, scoring her first goal in February’s 5-1 win over Italy.
Manager
Arsenal women's manager: Jonas Eidevall
Arsenal have put a lot of faith in Swedish chief, Jonas Eidevall, who's had his doubters over the last few years. A League Cup win last season, however, showed that this project can bear fruit – and now, the part-time BBC pundit is hoping to deliver a title on top of what he's already building.
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.
