The full Arsenal women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Arsenal women's squad is raring to go on another Women's Super League season, as the north Londoners look to get back to the top spot after a five-year absence. But have they got what it takes?

The Gunners could have ended last season as champions for the first time since 2019 but finished five points adrift of the top two, defeats to Liverpool and West Ham proving costly. WSL record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema has gone, but having a fully fit Leah Williamson and Beth Mead – eight goals and four WSL assists last season – will be huge.

Stina Blackstenius will be joined in attack by World Cup-winning Spanish forward Mariona Caldentey as Jonas Eidevall’s side play at least eight league matches at the Emirates.

This is shaping up to be an exciting season. The Gunners have only made three new signings but have extended the contracts of Blackstenius, Williamson and Wienroither, while Cloe Lacasse and Viv Miedema are high-profile exits.

Arsenal will also be in the Champions League this season. As a member of the top tier, Arsenal women will enter the FA Cup at the fourth round stage, which begins in January.

Should Arsenal progress to the 2024/25 Women's Champions League group stage, they will enter the League Cup at the quarter-final stage. However, they will enter the League Cup group stage if they are eliminated during Champions League qualifying.

FourFourTwo has all the key information and details about the Arsenal women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Read on to find out more and find out more about all WSL squads here.

Arsenal women's squad

The Arsenal women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Manuela Zinsberger

GK: Daphne van Domselaar

GK: Naomi Williams

DF: Emily Fox

DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy

DF: Laia Codina

DF: Leah Williamson (vice-captain)

DF: Steph Catley

DF: Katie McCabe (3rd captain)

DF: Laura Wienroither

DF: Amanda Ilestedt

DF: Katie Reid

MF: Kim Little (captain)

MF: Frida Maanum

MF: Lia Wälti (4th captain)

MF: Victoria Pelova

MF: Kathrine Møller Kühl

MF: Kyra Cooney-Cross

MF: Freya Godfrey

MF: Laila Harbert

FW: Mariona Caldentey

FW: Beth Mead

FW: Rosa Kafaji

FW: Lina Hurtig

FW: Caitlin Foord

FW: Alessia Russo

FW: Stina Blackstenius

FW: Vivienne Lia

Squad numbers

The Arsenal women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Pos 1 Manuela Zinsberger GK 14 Daphne van Domselaar GK 40 Naomi Williams GK 2 Emily Fox DF 3 Lotte Wubben-Moy DF 5 Laia Codina DF 6 Leah Williamson (vice-captain) DF 7 Steph Catley DF 11 Katie McCabe (3rd captain) DF 26 Laura Wienroither DF 28 Amanda Ilestedt DF 62 Katie Reid DF 10 Kim Little (captain) MF 12 Frida Maanum MF 13 Lia Wälti (4th captain) MF 21 Victoria Pelova MF 22 Kathrine Møller Kühl MF 32 Kyra Cooney-Cross MF 56 Freya Godfrey MF 60 Laila Harbert MF 8 Mariona Caldentey FW 9 Beth Mead FW 16 Rosa Kafaji FW 17 Lina Hurtig FW 19 Caitlin Foord FW 23 Alessia Russo FW 25 Stina Blackstenius FW 53 Vivienne Lia FW

Key player

Arsenal women's key player: Lotte Wubben-Moy

The Arsenal centre-back continues to grow in stature, taking on more of a leadership role as Leah Williamson has spent a long time on the sidelines through injury over the last couple of years.

Wubben-Moy was the club’s Player of the Season as they finished third in the WSL and retained the League Cup, beating Chelsea in the final. Mentally strong and eager to keep improving, she has also become an England regular, scoring her first goal in February’s 5-1 win over Italy.

Manager

Arsenal women's manager: Jonas Eidevall

Arsenal have put a lot of faith in Swedish chief, Jonas Eidevall, who's had his doubters over the last few years. A League Cup win last season, however, showed that this project can bear fruit – and now, the part-time BBC pundit is hoping to deliver a title on top of what he's already building.