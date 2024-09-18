The full West Ham United women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

By
published

Here's the West Ham United women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Irons look to survive relegation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The West Ham United women's squad is ready for the Women's Super League season, with the Irons looking to avoid the drop once more. 

Another relegation scrap could be on the cards at West Ham, after all. But for a vital winner from Viviane Asseyi away to Bristol City, the Hammers may have finished bottom.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPos
1Kinga SzemikGK
2Kirsty SmithDF
4Oona SirenMF
5Amber TysiakDF
7Marika Bergman-LundinMF
9Riko UekiFW
10Dagný BrynjarsdóttirMF
11Manuela PavíFW
12Emma HarriesFW
14Shelina ZadorskyDF
15Kristie MewisMF
16Jessica ZiuMF
17Camila SáezDF
18Anouk DentonDF
20Viviane AsseyiFW
21Shannon CookeDF
22Katrina GorryMF
25Megan WalshGK
26Li MengwenDF
33Halle HousseinMF
34Macey NichollsMF
36Soraya WalshMF
77Seraina PiubelMF

