The full West Ham United women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The West Ham United women's squad is ready for the Women's Super League season, with the Irons looking to avoid the drop once more.

Another relegation scrap could be on the cards at West Ham, after all. But for a vital winner from Viviane Asseyi away to Bristol City, the Hammers may have finished bottom.

However, experienced manager Rehanne Skinner has had a full summer to reshape the squad. They lost a top goalkeeper in Mackenzie Arnold, but Poland international Kinga Szemik is a strong replacement. Germany youth international Shekiera Martinez will add quality at the top of the pitch.

Preseason has been tough but West Ham have brought in eight new faces, as Skinner puts her stamp on the team. With experience in the dugout, there's plenty of hope for the season.

And not just in the WSL. West Ham enter the FA Cup in the fourth round as a top-tier club, with the first fixture coming in January.

The League Cup comes before that. The Irons have been drawn in a group with with Portsmouth, London City Lionesses and Southampton.

FourFourTwo has every detail about the West Ham women's squad for the upcoming season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Read on below and find out more about all WSL squads here.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

West Ham United women's squad

West Ham United women in action against Leicester (Image credit: Getty Images)

The West Ham United women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Kinga Szemik

GK: Megan Walsh

DF: Kirsty Smith

DF: Amber Tysiak

DF: Shelina Zadorsky

DF: Camila Sáez

DF: Anouk Denton

DF: Shannon Cooke

DF: Li Mengwen [1]

MF: Oona Siren

MF: Marika Bergman-Lundin

MF: Dagný Brynjarsdóttir

MF: Kristie Mewis

MF: Jessica Ziu

MF: Katrina Gorry

MF: Halle Houssein

MF: Macey Nicholls

MF: Soraya Walsh

MF: Seraina Piubel

FW: Riko Ueki

FW: Manuela Paví

FW: Emma Harries

FW: Viviane Asseyi

[1] on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion

Squad numbers

The West Ham United women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Pos 1 Kinga Szemik GK 2 Kirsty Smith DF 4 Oona Siren MF 5 Amber Tysiak DF 7 Marika Bergman-Lundin MF 9 Riko Ueki FW 10 Dagný Brynjarsdóttir MF 11 Manuela Paví FW 12 Emma Harries FW 14 Shelina Zadorsky DF 15 Kristie Mewis MF 16 Jessica Ziu MF 17 Camila Sáez DF 18 Anouk Denton DF 20 Viviane Asseyi FW 21 Shannon Cooke DF 22 Katrina Gorry MF 25 Megan Walsh GK 26 Li Mengwen DF 33 Halle Houssein MF 34 Macey Nicholls MF 36 Soraya Walsh MF 77 Seraina Piubel MF

Key player

Viviane Asseyi (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham United women's key player: Viviane Asseyi

In a league of up-and-comers, Viviane Asseyi is a 30-year-old who's been there and done that, at the likes of Bayern Munich and Marseille. The forward has been a regular France international for over a decade and will be hoping to improve on her personal best of six goals in a WSL season for her third campaign.

Manager

West Ham United women's manager: Rehanne Skinner

One of the most recognisable names in English women's football, Rehanne Skinner joined West Ham from Tottenham last season, becoming their first female manager in the WSL era. Having taken Spurs to unprecedented heights, she's now hoping to do the same in east London.