The full West Ham United women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25
Here's the West Ham United women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Irons look to survive relegation
The West Ham United women's squad is ready for the Women's Super League season, with the Irons looking to avoid the drop once more.
Another relegation scrap could be on the cards at West Ham, after all. But for a vital winner from Viviane Asseyi away to Bristol City, the Hammers may have finished bottom.
However, experienced manager Rehanne Skinner has had a full summer to reshape the squad. They lost a top goalkeeper in Mackenzie Arnold, but Poland international Kinga Szemik is a strong replacement. Germany youth international Shekiera Martinez will add quality at the top of the pitch.
Preseason has been tough but West Ham have brought in eight new faces, as Skinner puts her stamp on the team. With experience in the dugout, there's plenty of hope for the season.
And not just in the WSL. West Ham enter the FA Cup in the fourth round as a top-tier club, with the first fixture coming in January.
The League Cup comes before that. The Irons have been drawn in a group with with Portsmouth, London City Lionesses and Southampton.
FourFourTwo has every detail about the West Ham women's squad for the upcoming season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Read on below and find out more about all WSL squads here.
West Ham United women's squad
The West Ham United women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Kinga Szemik
- GK: Megan Walsh
- DF: Kirsty Smith
- DF: Amber Tysiak
- DF: Shelina Zadorsky
- DF: Camila Sáez
- DF: Anouk Denton
- DF: Shannon Cooke
- DF: Li Mengwen[1]
- MF: Oona Siren
- MF: Marika Bergman-Lundin
- MF: Dagný Brynjarsdóttir
- MF: Kristie Mewis
- MF: Jessica Ziu
- MF: Katrina Gorry
- MF: Halle Houssein
- MF: Macey Nicholls
- MF: Soraya Walsh
- MF: Seraina Piubel
- FW: Riko Ueki
- FW: Manuela Paví
- FW: Emma Harries
- FW: Viviane Asseyi
[1] on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion
Squad numbers
The West Ham United women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|1
|Kinga Szemik
|GK
|2
|Kirsty Smith
|DF
|4
|Oona Siren
|MF
|5
|Amber Tysiak
|DF
|7
|Marika Bergman-Lundin
|MF
|9
|Riko Ueki
|FW
|10
|Dagný Brynjarsdóttir
|MF
|11
|Manuela Paví
|FW
|12
|Emma Harries
|FW
|14
|Shelina Zadorsky
|DF
|15
|Kristie Mewis
|MF
|16
|Jessica Ziu
|MF
|17
|Camila Sáez
|DF
|18
|Anouk Denton
|DF
|20
|Viviane Asseyi
|FW
|21
|Shannon Cooke
|DF
|22
|Katrina Gorry
|MF
|25
|Megan Walsh
|GK
|26
|Li Mengwen
|DF
|33
|Halle Houssein
|MF
|34
|Macey Nicholls
|MF
|36
|Soraya Walsh
|MF
|77
|Seraina Piubel
|MF
Key player
West Ham United women's key player: Viviane Asseyi
In a league of up-and-comers, Viviane Asseyi is a 30-year-old who's been there and done that, at the likes of Bayern Munich and Marseille. The forward has been a regular France international for over a decade and will be hoping to improve on her personal best of six goals in a WSL season for her third campaign.
Manager
West Ham United women's manager: Rehanne Skinner
One of the most recognisable names in English women's football, Rehanne Skinner joined West Ham from Tottenham last season, becoming their first female manager in the WSL era. Having taken Spurs to unprecedented heights, she's now hoping to do the same in east London.
