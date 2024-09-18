The full Manchester City women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

Here's the Manchester City women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as City look to snatch a title from Chelsea

The Manchester City women's squad is reading for another Women's Super League season – and looking to go one further than last time. 

Club legend Steph Houghton’s retirement means a changing of the guard at City. Gareth Taylor remains in the dugout and will be hoping to go one better than last season where, if not for a dramatic late collapse against Arsenal in their penultimate game, City would have been champions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPos
2Risa ShimizuDF
3Naomi LayzellDF
4Laia Aleixandri (vice-captain)DF
5Alex Greenwood (captain)DF
6Vivianne MiedemaFW
7Laura CoombsMF
8Mary FowlerFW
9Chloe KellyFW
10Jill RoordMF
11Lauren HempFW
14Alanna KennedyDF
15Leila OuahabiDF
16Jess ParkFW
18Kerstin CasparijDF
19Laura Blindkilde BrownMF
20Aoba FujinoFW
21Khadija ShawFW
22Sandy MacIverGK
25Yui HasegawaMF
26Tara O'HanlonDF
28Gracie PriorDF
31Ayaka YamashitaGK
35Khiara KeatingGK
40Katie StartupGK

