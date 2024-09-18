The full Manchester City women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Manchester City women's squad is reading for another Women's Super League season – and looking to go one further than last time.

Club legend Steph Houghton’s retirement means a changing of the guard at City. Gareth Taylor remains in the dugout and will be hoping to go one better than last season where, if not for a dramatic late collapse against Arsenal in their penultimate game, City would have been champions.

They should challenge again – Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly remain the best front three in the league and will be supplemented by Miedema’s arrival from Arsenal. A fit Jill Roord after her ACL injury will be key.

As a result of finishing second in the Women's Super League last season, Manchester City will enter the Champions League in the second qualifying round. Paris FC are up first, with City's fate known by the end of September.

This means that their League Cup journey is to be determined. Should City qualify for the Women's Champions League group stage, they will enter the League Cup at the quarter-final stage: otherwise, they'll be into League Cup group stage.

We do know, however, that the FA Cup will come around in January. As a WSL outfit, the Cityzens are entering at the fourth round.

FourFourTwo has the full lowdown about the Manchester City women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Read on to find out more and find out more about all WSL squads here.

Manchester City women's squad

Vivianne Miedema (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Manchester City women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Sandy MacIver

GK: Ayaka Yamashita

GK: Khiara Keating

GK: Katie Startup

DF: Risa Shimizu

DF: Naomi Layzell

DF: Laia Aleixandri (vice-captain)

DF: Alex Greenwood (captain)

DF: Alanna Kennedy

DF: Leila Ouahabi

DF: Kerstin Casparij

DF: Tara O'Hanlon

DF: Gracie Prior

MF: Laura Coombs

MF: Jill Roord

MF: Laura Blindkilde Brown

MF: Yui Hasegawa

FW: Vivianne Miedema

FW: Mary Fowler

FW: Chloe Kelly

FW: Lauren Hemp

FW: Jess Park

FW: Aoba Fujino

FW: Khadija Shaw

Squad numbers

The Manchester City women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Pos 2 Risa Shimizu DF 3 Naomi Layzell DF 4 Laia Aleixandri (vice-captain) DF 5 Alex Greenwood (captain) DF 6 Vivianne Miedema FW 7 Laura Coombs MF 8 Mary Fowler FW 9 Chloe Kelly FW 10 Jill Roord MF 11 Lauren Hemp FW 14 Alanna Kennedy DF 15 Leila Ouahabi DF 16 Jess Park FW 18 Kerstin Casparij DF 19 Laura Blindkilde Brown MF 20 Aoba Fujino FW 21 Khadija Shaw FW 22 Sandy MacIver GK 25 Yui Hasegawa MF 26 Tara O'Hanlon DF 28 Gracie Prior DF 31 Ayaka Yamashita GK 35 Khiara Keating GK 40 Katie Startup GK

Key player

Manchester City women's key player: Alex Greenwood

Alex Greenwood (Image credit: Getty)

The experienced defender, who can play at either left-back or centre-back, has been named in the WSL Team of the Year for each of the last three seasons. A lynchpin of the Manchester City team, she previously helped their local rivals win promotion from the Championship.

Greenwood has also claimed silverware at Man City, winning the FA Cup and the League Cup once each, but the WSL title remains their priority. She will have a vital role to play as they seek to regain the trophy and end Chelsea’s winning streak.

Manager

Manchester City women's manager: Gareth Taylor

Gareth Taylor is a different kind of character to what you'd expect of the typical Manchester City overlord in the dugout: a 90s and 2000s journeyman who played at Maine Road for three seasons. This is his first managerial job, having been a youth coach on the men's side of the club since 2011.