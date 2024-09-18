The full Everton women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25
Here's the Everton women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Toffees hope to edge their way up the table
The Everton women's squad are set for the Women's Super League season. What does this campaign have in store?
Progress is a must for Everton after a disappointing 2023/24 was saved by a four-game unbeaten run to finish the season. Manager Brian Sorensen deserves credit for steering them through relentless injury issues – they’d also lost key player Gabby George on transfer deadline day and defender Nathalie Bjorn in January.
The Toffees are competitive but need to improve in front of goal – no player scored more than three in the league. If forwards Martina Piemonte and Katja Snoeijs improve, so will their league position.
It's going to be a long season – and the Toffees have a Merseyside Derby as their penultimate fixture. This could be pivotal to the club who travel away to Liverpool for a game that could determine survival.
Elsewhere in the calendar, Everton will be entering the FA Cup in the fourth round as a club in the Women's Super League. The competition will begin for the Blues come January.
The League Cup comes before that, too. October sees them take on Newcastle, Manchester United and, again, Liverpool in the League Cup group stage.
FourFourTwo has all the key information and details about the Everton women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player in the team and the manager. Check out everything you need to know further down.
Everton women's squad
The Everton women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Courtney Brosnan
- GK: Emily Ramsey
- DF: Issy Hobson
- DF: Lucy Hope
- DF: Heather Payne
- DF: Megan Finnigan (captain)
- DF: Sara Holmgaard
- DF: Kenzie Weir
- DF: Elise Stenevik
- MF: Clare Wheeler
- MF: Justine Vanhaevermaet
- MF: Aurora Galli
- MF: Karen Holmgaard
- MF: Macy Settle
- MF: Karoline Olesen
- MF: Honoka Hayashi
- FW: Inma Gabarro
- FW: Emma Bissell
- FW: Melissa Lawley
- FW: Veatriki Sarri
- FW: Katja Snoeijs
- FW: Rikke Madsen
- FW: Toni Payne
Squad numbers
The Everton women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|1
|Courtney Brosnan
|GK
|4
|Issy Hobson
|DF
|7
|Clare Wheeler
|MF
|8
|Justine Vanhaevermaet
|MF
|10
|Inma Gabarro
|FW
|11
|Emma Bissell
|FW
|12
|Emily Ramsey
|GK
|14
|Melissa Lawley
|FW
|17
|Lucy Hope
|DF
|19
|Heather Payne
|DF
|20
|Megan Finnigan (captain)
|DF
|21
|Veatriki Sarri
|FW
|22
|Aurora Galli
|MF
|23
|Sara Holmgaard
|DF
|24
|Kenzie Weir
|DF
|25
|Katja Snoeijs
|FW
|26
|Rikke Madsen
|FW
|27
|Elise Stenevik
|DF
|28
|Karen Holmgaard
|MF
|40
|Macy Settle
|MF
|47
|Karoline Olesen
|MF
|—
|Toni Payne
|FW
|—
|Honoka Hayashi
|MF
Key player
Everton women's key player: Courtney Brosnan
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has been integral to the Toffees since joining in 2021. Brought up in the United States, Brosnan impressed at college level before heading to Le Havre in France, then West Ham United, where she earned a first senior cap for the Republic of Ireland – and rather like men's counterpart, Jordan Pickford, her form will be key if Everton are to stay in the big time this season.
Manager
Everton women's manager: Brian Sorensen
Brian Sorensen has impressed since arriving in 2022 and signed an extension in April as a sign that things were going the right way with his methods. The Dane has pedigree back in his home country, have won the Women's Cup with three different teams – giving Toffees fans hope that he might be able to lead them on a run on Merseyside.
