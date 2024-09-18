The full Everton women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

By
Contributions from
,
published

Here's the Everton women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Toffees hope to edge their way up the table

The full Everton women&#039;s squad for Women&#039;s Super League 2024/25
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Everton women's squad are set for the Women's Super League season. What does this campaign have in store?

Progress is a must for Everton after a disappointing 2023/24 was saved by a four-game unbeaten run to finish the season. Manager Brian Sorensen deserves credit for steering them through relentless injury issues – they’d also lost key player Gabby George on transfer deadline day and defender Nathalie Bjorn in January.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPos
1Courtney BrosnanGK
4Issy HobsonDF
7Clare WheelerMF
8Justine VanhaevermaetMF
10Inma GabarroFW
11Emma BissellFW
12Emily RamseyGK
14Melissa LawleyFW
17Lucy HopeDF
19Heather PayneDF
20Megan Finnigan (captain)DF
21Veatriki SarriFW
22Aurora GalliMF
23Sara HolmgaardDF
24Kenzie WeirDF
25Katja SnoeijsFW
26Rikke MadsenFW
27Elise StenevikDF
28Karen HolmgaardMF
40Macy SettleMF
47Karoline OlesenMF
Toni PayneFW
Honoka HayashiMF

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.

With contributions from