The full Everton women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Everton women's squad are set for the Women's Super League season. What does this campaign have in store?

Progress is a must for Everton after a disappointing 2023/24 was saved by a four-game unbeaten run to finish the season. Manager Brian Sorensen deserves credit for steering them through relentless injury issues – they’d also lost key player Gabby George on transfer deadline day and defender Nathalie Bjorn in January.

The Toffees are competitive but need to improve in front of goal – no player scored more than three in the league. If forwards Martina Piemonte and Katja Snoeijs improve, so will their league position.

It's going to be a long season – and the Toffees have a Merseyside Derby as their penultimate fixture. This could be pivotal to the club who travel away to Liverpool for a game that could determine survival.

Elsewhere in the calendar, Everton will be entering the FA Cup in the fourth round as a club in the Women's Super League. The competition will begin for the Blues come January.

The League Cup comes before that, too. October sees them take on Newcastle, Manchester United and, again, Liverpool in the League Cup group stage.

FourFourTwo has all the key information and details about the Everton women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player in the team and the manager. Check out everything you need to know further down.

Everton women's squad

Toni Payne (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Everton women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Courtney Brosnan

GK: Emily Ramsey

DF: Issy Hobson

DF: Lucy Hope

DF: Heather Payne

DF: Megan Finnigan (captain)

DF: Sara Holmgaard

DF: Kenzie Weir

DF: Elise Stenevik

MF: Clare Wheeler

MF: Justine Vanhaevermaet

MF: Aurora Galli

MF: Karen Holmgaard

MF: Macy Settle

MF: Karoline Olesen

MF: Honoka Hayashi

FW: Inma Gabarro

FW: Emma Bissell

FW: Melissa Lawley

FW: Veatriki Sarri

FW: Katja Snoeijs

FW: Rikke Madsen

FW: Toni Payne

Squad numbers

The Everton women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Pos 1 Courtney Brosnan GK 4 Issy Hobson DF 7 Clare Wheeler MF 8 Justine Vanhaevermaet MF 10 Inma Gabarro FW 11 Emma Bissell FW 12 Emily Ramsey GK 14 Melissa Lawley FW 17 Lucy Hope DF 19 Heather Payne DF 20 Megan Finnigan (captain) DF 21 Veatriki Sarri FW 22 Aurora Galli MF 23 Sara Holmgaard DF 24 Kenzie Weir DF 25 Katja Snoeijs FW 26 Rikke Madsen FW 27 Elise Stenevik DF 28 Karen Holmgaard MF 40 Macy Settle MF 47 Karoline Olesen MF — Toni Payne FW — Honoka Hayashi MF

Key player

Courtney Brosnan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton women's key player: Courtney Brosnan

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has been integral to the Toffees since joining in 2021. Brought up in the United States, Brosnan impressed at college level before heading to Le Havre in France, then West Ham United, where she earned a first senior cap for the Republic of Ireland – and rather like men's counterpart, Jordan Pickford, her form will be key if Everton are to stay in the big time this season.

Manager

Everton women's manager: Brian Sorensen

Brian Sorensen has impressed since arriving in 2022 and signed an extension in April as a sign that things were going the right way with his methods. The Dane has pedigree back in his home country, have won the Women's Cup with three different teams – giving Toffees fans hope that he might be able to lead them on a run on Merseyside.