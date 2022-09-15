Australia World Cup 2022 squad: Team announced for final pre-World Cup friendlies

The Australia World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October, and manager Graham Arnold has hinted at who could be included with his squad for September’s friendlies.

Australia face New Zealand twice later this month as their preparation for the showpiece event in Qatar continues.

The Socceroos qualified for the tournament via June's intercontinental play-offs, defeating Peru on penalties in style with back-up goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne the unlikely hero.

Australia's group at the finals features two familiar opponents: Denmark and reigning champions France, both of whom they were drawn against in 2018.

Australia World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Mat Ryan (Copenhagen)

GK: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC)

GK: Mitchell Langerak (Nagoya Grampus)

DF: Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew)

DF: Fran Karacic (Brescia)

DF: Nathanial Atkinson (Hearts)

DF: Bailey Wright (Sunderland)

DF: Aziz Behich (Dundee United)

DF: Trent Sainsbury (Al-Wakrah)

DF: Ryan Strain (St Mirren)

DF: Harrison Delbridge (Incheon United)

DF: Joel King (OB)

DF: Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata)

MF: Denis Genreau (Toulouse)

MF: Ajdin Hrustic (Verona)

MF: Aaron Mooy (Celtic)

MF: Riley McGree (Middlesbrough)

MF: Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli)

MF: Connor Metcalfe (St. Pauli)

MF: Keanu Baccus (St Mirren)

MF: Cameron Devlin (Hearts)

MF: Tyrese Francois (Gorica)

FW: Martin Boyle (Hibernian)

FW: Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City)

FW: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City)

FW: Awer Mabil (Cadiz)

FW: Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama)

FW: Marco Tilio (Melbourne City)

FW: Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners)

FW: Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners)

FW: Adam Taggart (Cerezo Osaka)

Australia World Cup 2022 squad: How many players are Australia allowed to take?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Australia World Cup 2022 squad be announced?

This year’s World Cup is the first to take place at the end of the year, running from November 21-December 18.

Australia have just two games scheduled between now and the start of the tournament: a friendly double-header home and away against New Zealand in September.

Those encounters ought to help Arnold fine-tune his final squad, which would usually be announced around six weeks before the tournament starts.

That may change with club football being played closer to the beginning of the World Cup than normal, though.

Who will make the final Australia 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players we expect to be dead certs for the final Australia squad.

Leading the way are captain and first-choice goalkeeper Mat Ryan - formerly of Brighton and Arsenal, and now with Real Sociedad - who has featured for the at the previous two World Cups, and attacking midfielder Ajdin Hrustic - a Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt last season and one of the Socceroos' stars of the moment.

Other experienced campaigners include centre-back Trent Sainsbury, ex-Huddersfield and Brighton midfielder Aaron Mooy, and versatile forward Mathew Leckie.

Among those who will be aiming to make an impact on football's biggest stage for the first time are Cadiz winger Awer Mabil and Hearts right-back Nathaniel Atkinson - who only earned his first cap in March but started both play-off matches.