Big Barcelona wins in El Clasico

Barcelona may not have been quite as successful as fierce rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga and the Champions League, but the Catalan club have had some big wins over Los Blancos over the years.

Many of those triumphs came during Lionel Messi's time at Camp Nou, with the Argentine the inspiration for some special wins in El Clásico.

Others date back further, to Johan Cruyff's time as a player and even earlier than that, while some have arrived in recent seasons, despite the club's financial struggles and difficulties at institutional level.

Here, a look at some of Barça's biggest wins in El Clásico...

Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (November 2005)

Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o celebrate a goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in November 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona may have had bigger wins against Real Madrid, but this one was special because Ronaldinho's brilliance earned him a standing ovation from fans of Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Brazilian scored two superb goals and after his second, some of the home supporters took to their feet to applaud him. Samuel Eto'o also scored in a 3-0 win for Frank Rijkaard's side.

Barcelona 4-0 Real Madrid (October 1958)

Former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Brazil forward Evaristo poses for a picture in Madrid in 1962. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazilian forward Evaristo became the first player to score a hat-trick in the fixture at Camp Nou, netting three in a 4-0 win for Barcelona against Real Madrid in a Clásico clash in October 1958.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Justo Tejada also scored for Barça that day and the Catalans went on to win La Liga, finishing four points ahead of defending European champions Real Madrid.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (May 1986)

Terry Venables and assistant Allan Harris look on during the penalty shootout between Barcelona and Steaua Bucharest in the 1986 European Cup final in Seville. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona finished second in La Liga and lost in the finals of the European Cup and Copa del Rey in the 1985/86 season, but Terry Venables' side did win one piece of silverware.

Barça beat Real Betis 2-1 over two legs to claim the Copa de la Liga. In the second round, the Blaugrana defeated Real Madrid 6-2 on aggregate, winning 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu after a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou. Raúl Amarilla (two), Urbano and Esteban Vigo scored the goals. The competition was abolished later that summer.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (November 2015)

Luis Suarez celebrates a goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in November 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No Lionel Messi? No problem. The Argentine attacker started on the bench for Barcelona against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu after injury in the teams' La Liga clash in November 2016, but the Blaugrana still won 4-0.

Luis Suárez scored twice for Barça, with Neymar and Andrés Iniesta also on target for Luis Enrique's side in an emphatic victory which marked the beginning of the end for Rafa Benítez at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (March 2022)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman as Barcelona coach in November 2021 and the former midfield favourite led the Catalans to a famous win in El Clásico just a few months later.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice, with Ronald Araújo and Ferran Torres also on target for the Blaugrana. It wasn't enough to win LaLiga, with Barça way off the pace when Xavi took over, but the Catalans did take the title the following season.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (October 2024)

Robert Lewandowski celebrates victory for Barcelona against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in October 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a goalless first half at the Santiago Bernabéu in which Kylian Mbappé was caught offside on multiple occasions, Barcelona swept Real Madrid aside with four goals in the second period.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also on target in a huge win for Hansi Flick in his first meeting with Real Madrid since taking over in the summer.

Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona (January 2025)

Barcelona players celebrate their 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After going behind to a Kylian Mbappé goal early on in the Supercopa de España final in Saudi Arabia in January 2025, Barcelona stormed back to lead 4-1 at the break and ended up winning 5-2.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde all scored in the opening period, with the Brazilian winger adding another early in the second half. Barça had Wojciech Szczęsny sent off not long after that and Rodrygo pulled a goal back for Madrid, but there was no way back for Carlo Ancelotti's side as the Blaugrana sealed a big win and a first trophy under Hansi Flick.

Real Madrid 1-5 Barcelona (April 1926)

Josep Samitier at Barcelona. (Image credit: Alamy)

Madrid FC and Barcelona met in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey in April 1926 and the Catalans prevailed 8-1 on aggregate in a one-sided tie.

Josep Samitier scored four as Barça secured an impressive 5-1 win in the first match in Madrid and the forward was also on target twice as the Blaugrana claimed a 3-0 victory in the second match eight days later.

Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid (February 1954)

Real Madrid pair Alfredo Di Stefano and Raymond Kopa in 1956. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid snatched Alfredo Di Stéfano from Barcelona's grasp in a hugely controversial transfer in 1953 which changed Spanish football and fuelled the rivalry between these two teams.

In the first Clásico clash after the Argentine's arrival, Madrid won 5-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu in October 1953. But a few months later, Barça beat their rivals 5-1 at Les Corts to show they could compete without the forward, thanks to goals from Justo Tejada (two), César Rodríguez, Moreno and Eduardo Manchón. Madrid won La Liga, though, finishing four points ahead of the Blaugrana.

Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid (October 2018)

Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Real Madrid in a 5-1 win at Camp Nou in October 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Suárez scored a hat-trick as Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal also converted in a 5-1 win for Barcelona against Real Madrid at Camp Nou in October 2018.

Marcelo's goal five minutes into the second half got Madrid back to 2-1, but Ernesto Valverde's side turned the screw late in the game to seal a memorable win. Suárez completed his treble with a sublime chip, which was the pick of the goals, and Julen Lopetegui was removed as Madrid coach the following day after a disappointing run of results.

Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona (May 2009)

Gerard Pique celebrates with Dani Alves and Carles Puyol after scoring Barcelona's sixth goal against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in May 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona won the treble in 2008/09, but the title race was close as Pep Guardiola's side travelled to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid in La Liga in May, with just four points between the two teams.

There was nothing close about the match, though, as Madrid had no answer to Lionel Messi as a false nine and a rampant Barça side. The Argentine scored twice, as did Thierry Henry, with Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué both on target in a statement win for the Catalans. Earlier, Gonzalo Higuaín had given Madrid the lead and Sergio Ramos briefly reduced the deficit to 2-3 just over 10 minutes into the second half.

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid (March 1945)

Cesar Rodriguez at Barcelona. (Image credit: Alamy)

For Barcelona, 5-0 is a special scoreline in El Clásico and there were two such wins for the Catalans in the fixture's early days.

Barça thrashed Madrid 5-0 in April 1935, with striker Martí Ventolrà on target four times. And a decade later, the legendary César Rodríguez scored twice in another 5-0 win for the Blaugrana. Remarkably, Josep Escolà netted in both fixtures.

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid (January 1994)

Ronald Koeman at Barcelona in 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona won four La Liga titles in a row in the early 1990s and the Blaugrana treated their fans to a special victory over Real Madrid at Camp Nou in January 1994.

Romário scored a hat-trick for Johan Cruyff's Dream Team, including a famous goal to open the scoring with his trademark cola de vaca ("cow's tail") dribble to beat Madrid defender Rafael Alkorta before slotting home and Ronald Koeman also netted with a free-kick. Iván Iglesias completed the rout with a late fifth.

Barcelona 6-1 Real Madrid (May 1957)

Sandor Kocsis, Luis Suarez and Laszlo Kubala starred at Barcelona in the late 1950s and early 1960s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid were European Cup winners in 1956 and retained the trophy the following year, but Los Blancos were humbled by Barcelona in the build-up to their second title.

After a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the teams' quarter-final tie in the Copa del Generalísimo (now the Copa del Rey), Barça ran out 6-1 winners in the second match at Les Corts, with Eulogio Martínez scoring four and Laszlo Kubala also on target against a strong Madrid XI featuring the likes of Alfredo Di Stéfano and Paco Gento. That was on May 19th and 11 days later, Los Blancos beat Fiorentina 2-0 at the Bernabéu to retain the European Cup.

Real Madrid 0-5 Barcelona (February 1974)

Johan Cruyff at Barcelona in the 1970s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johan Cruyff joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 1973 and the Dutch great was instrumental as the Blaugrana won La Liga in his first season at Camp Nou.

It was Barça's first league title since 1960 and included an amazing 5-0 win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in February. Cruyff pulled the strings and also scored, with Juan Manuel Asensi (two), Juan Carlos and Hugo Sotil also on target.

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid (November 2010)

Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected as Dani Alves and Eric Abidal celebrate Barcelona's fifth goal against Real Madrid at Camp Nou in November 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona lost out to José Mourinho's Inter in the Champions League semi-finals in April 2010 and the Portuguese infuriated their players and fans with his celebrations on the Camp Nou pitch at the final whistle.

Back at Camp Nou as Real Madrid's coach in November 2010, Mourinho suffered the biggest defeat of his career as Pep Guardiola's side ran out 5-0 winners in a one-sided Clásico clash thanks to goals from Xavi, Pedro, David Villa (two) and Jeffrén. Lionel Messi didn't score, but did provide two sublime assists for Villa on a memorable night for the Catalan club and Gerard Piqué held up his hand to show five fingers in his famous manita celebration.

Barcelona 7-2 Real Madrid (September 1950)

Joan Segarra featured in midfield as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 7-2 in September 1950. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona were beaten in both La Liga fixtures by Real Madrid in 1948/49, including a 6-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu, but the Blaugrana got a big win of their own in September 1950.

Mateu Nicolau and Marcos Aurelio eached scored twice in an amazing 7-2 victory for Barça, with César Rodríguez, Gonzalvo III and Basora also on target at Les Corts.