Borussia Dortmund drop their new Puma away kit for the 2021/22 season

Borussia Dortmund have revealed their new grey away kit for the upcoming season.

It's all change for BVB ahead of the 2021/22 campaign: Jadon Sancho has gone and after a disappointing campaign, Marco Rose steps into the manager's hotseat. There's a bold new look on the road too, with grey chevrons for this term's away top.

In a special surprise, Puma and the BVB Foundation “leuchte auf” (light up) presented the new away jersey to the children of Nordstadtliga in Dortmund as part of their social commitment initiative.

For Our City, For Our Fans, For Our Club, For the Nordstadtliga...All For Our Moment! 💛This is the 21/22 Borussia Dortmund Away Kit!

The Nordstadtliga are a street football program in the north of Dortmund that supports children and young people of different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds and integrates them into social structures through sports. The members of the Nordstadtliga received the new BVB jersey and Puma product in a special presentation as part of the year-round street football league.

The new Borussia Dortmund Away jersey combines 100% recycled polyester with advanced Puma dryCELL thermoregulation technology to ensure uncompromising fit and mobility, keeping the athletes dry and comfortable. The jersey integrates an ultra-light jacquard structure into the back of the jersey to enhance breathability during intense performance.

