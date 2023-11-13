Bosnia-Herzegovina Euro 2024 squad: Savo Milosevic's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Bosnia-Herzegovina Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the country aiming to qualify for their very first European Championship.

Bosnia-Herzegovina's only major tournament appearance so far came at the 2014 World Cup; they've lost in the play-offs for each of the last three Euros.

Can they get over the line this time? They can't qualify directly as a group winner or runner-up, but the alternative route of the Nations League play-offs gives them a chance.

Bosnia-Herzegovina's squad

Bosnia-Herzegovina Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the October internationals

GK: Ibrahum Sehic (Khaleej)

GK: Nikola Vasilj (St. Pauli)

GK: Kenan Piric (AEK Larnaca)

DF: Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta)

DF: Eldar Civic (Ferencvaros)

DF: Dennis Hadzikadunic (Hamburg on loan from Rostov)

DF: Jusuf Gazibegovic (Sturm Graz)

DF: Amar Dedic (Red Bull Salzburg)

DF: Adrian Leon Barisic (Basel)

DF: Renato Gojkovic (Orenburg)

MF: Miralem Pjanic (Sharjah)

MF: Gojko Cimirot (Al-Fayha)

MF: Miroslav Stevanovic (Servette)

MF: Amir Hadziahmetovic (Besiktas)

MF: Amar Rahmanovic (Krylia Sovetov)

MF: Almedin Ziljkic (FK Sarajevo)

MF: Dal Varesanovic (Caykur Rizespor)

MF: Ivan Basic (Orenburg)

FW: Edin Dzeko (Fenerbahce)

FW: Smail Prevljak (Hertha Berlin)

FW: Ermedin Demirovic (Augsburg)

FW: Luka Menalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

FW: Nemanja Bilbija (Zrinjski Mostar)

FW: Said Hamulic (Vitesse Arnhem on loan from Toulouse)

Bosnia-Herzegovina Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Bosnia-Herzegovina manager: Savo Milosevic

Savo Milosevic, Bosnia-Herzegovina manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Bosnia-Herzegovina while it was still part of Yugoslavia, Savo Milosevic won a record 101 caps and scored a record 35 goals for the national team that competed as FR Yugoslavia then Serbia and Montenegro.

Bosnia-Herzegovina boss since September 2023, Milosevic previously managed Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade and Slovenian outfit Olimpija Ljubljana.

Bosnia-Herzegovina's star player

Eden Dzeko

Edin Dzeko has scored 65 goals in 133 caps for Bosnia-Herzegovina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still going strong in his late 30s, Edin Dzeko holds the all-time records for caps and goals for Bosnia-Herzegovina – who he has captained for the best part of a decade.

The former Inter Milan, Roma and Manchester City star made his senior international debut way back in 2007 – and scored as Bosnia-Herzegovina beat Iran at the 2014 World Cup.

These days, he plays his club football in Turkey for Fenerbahce – where he is also captain.

FAQs