Bosnia-Herzegovina Euro 2024 squad: Savo Milosevic's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Bosnia Herzegovina Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the Balkan nation look to reach their first ever Euros
The Bosnia-Herzegovina Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the country aiming to qualify for their very first European Championship.
Bosnia-Herzegovina's only major tournament appearance so far came at the 2014 World Cup; they've lost in the play-offs for each of the last three Euros.
Can they get over the line this time? They can't qualify directly as a group winner or runner-up, but the alternative route of the Nations League play-offs gives them a chance.
Bosnia-Herzegovina's squad
Bosnia-Herzegovina Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the October internationals
- GK: Ibrahum Sehic (Khaleej)
- GK: Nikola Vasilj (St. Pauli)
- GK: Kenan Piric (AEK Larnaca)
- DF: Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta)
- DF: Eldar Civic (Ferencvaros)
- DF: Dennis Hadzikadunic (Hamburg on loan from Rostov)
- DF: Jusuf Gazibegovic (Sturm Graz)
- DF: Amar Dedic (Red Bull Salzburg)
- DF: Adrian Leon Barisic (Basel)
- DF: Renato Gojkovic (Orenburg)
- MF: Miralem Pjanic (Sharjah)
- MF: Gojko Cimirot (Al-Fayha)
- MF: Miroslav Stevanovic (Servette)
- MF: Amir Hadziahmetovic (Besiktas)
- MF: Amar Rahmanovic (Krylia Sovetov)
- MF: Almedin Ziljkic (FK Sarajevo)
- MF: Dal Varesanovic (Caykur Rizespor)
- MF: Ivan Basic (Orenburg)
- FW: Edin Dzeko (Fenerbahce)
- FW: Smail Prevljak (Hertha Berlin)
- FW: Ermedin Demirovic (Augsburg)
- FW: Luka Menalo (Dinamo Zagreb)
- FW: Nemanja Bilbija (Zrinjski Mostar)
- FW: Said Hamulic (Vitesse Arnhem on loan from Toulouse)
Bosnia-Herzegovina Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Bosnia-Herzegovina manager: Savo Milosevic
Born in Bosnia-Herzegovina while it was still part of Yugoslavia, Savo Milosevic won a record 101 caps and scored a record 35 goals for the national team that competed as FR Yugoslavia then Serbia and Montenegro.
Bosnia-Herzegovina boss since September 2023, Milosevic previously managed Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade and Slovenian outfit Olimpija Ljubljana.
Bosnia-Herzegovina's star player
Eden Dzeko
Still going strong in his late 30s, Edin Dzeko holds the all-time records for caps and goals for Bosnia-Herzegovina – who he has captained for the best part of a decade.
The former Inter Milan, Roma and Manchester City star made his senior international debut way back in 2007 – and scored as Bosnia-Herzegovina beat Iran at the 2014 World Cup.
These days, he plays his club football in Turkey for Fenerbahce – where he is also captain.
FAQs
How many players are Bosnia-Herzegovina allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
