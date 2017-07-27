Bray Wanderers chairman releases bizarre statement involving North Korea, Barcelona and Conor McGregor

Bray chief Gerry Mulvey has confirmed that his club have overcome financial turmoil by attacking Wicklow County Council and referring to them as the "North Korea of Ireland for business".

The ambitious Mulvey has also vowed to build "a world class football academy to rival the best in the world", namechecking those of Barcelona and Manchester United.

"Like all suppressed people they eventually revolt, a revolution of Football [sic] is going to start and Bray Wanderers will be the leaders not just for Wicklow but for Ireland in this revolt,” Mulvey wrote in his impassioned ramble.

As well forming a new academy, Mulvey says the Irish Premier Division outfit are at the early stages of building a new stadium.

Mulvey wrote: “One great enemy we must all endeavor [sic] to fear not conquering is fear. Fear can cripple purpose and purposeful life.

"Fear asks question we must fear. Fear makes vision a nightmare. One must always cross the barrier of fear to get to the great city of true purposefulness. A great number of us who are unable to live to accomplish the true reason for our existence on earth are unable to cross the barrier of fear in the first place.”

That's that cleared up, then.

Mulvey concluded his statement by expressing his disappointment at not being able to get fellow Irishman Conor McGregor involved. McGregor is not a fan of Bray Wanderers.

