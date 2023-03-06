Brentford vs Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Fulham live stream and match preview, Monday 6 March, 8.00pm GMT

Looking for a Brentford vs Fulham live stream? We've got you covered. Brentford vs Fulham is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Not many people would have expected Brentford’s clash with Fulham to be a key moment in the battle for European spots at the start of the season, but that is exactly what awaits on Monday night.

These two sides have been among the surprise packages of the season and both have realistic aspirations of qualifying for continental competition next season.

Fulham went into the weekend in seventh place, with Brentford four points behind them in ninth with two games in hand.

Both sides come into the clash in terrific form; the Bees are unbeaten in their last five games, conceding just twice in that time.

Fulham’s recent streak is even better, with Marco Silva’s side avoiding defeat in their last seven games in all competitions and winning four of their last five outings.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

A trio of Brentford players are carrying injuries but nearing a return to fitness: Thomas Strakosha, Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka.

Palhinha misses out for Fulham through suspension, while Layvin Kurzawa and Tom Cairney are injured and Neeskens Kebano is a doubt.

Form

Brentford: DDWDW

Fulham: WDWWW

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Brentford vs Fulham.

Stadium

Brentford vs Fulham will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford v Fulham kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT on Monday 6 March. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab)in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.