Brentford vs West Ham United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Brentford vs West Ham United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford vs West Ham United live stream? Brentford vs West Ham United is not being shown in the UK.

Brentford (opens in new tab) continued their fantastic start to the season in the midweek round of Premier League matches, beating Liverpool (opens in new tab) 3-1.

The Bees are up to ninth place in the table and will now turn their attention to the FA Cup.

West Ham (opens in new tab) drew 2-2 with Leeds (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, keeping them just above the relegation zone.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Brentford will be unable to call upon Shandon Baptiste, Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey, while Frank Onyeka and Ivan Toney will need to be assessed.

West Ham will have to make do without Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet, and Vladimir Coufal will undergo a late fitness test.

Form

Brentford have gone seven games without defeat in all competitions ahead of this London derby.

West Ham have not won any of their last six matches either side of World Cup 2022.

Referee

Andre Marriner will be the referee for Brentford vs West Ham United.

Stadium

Brentford vs West Ham United will be played at the 17,250-capacity Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs West Ham United kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 7 January in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.