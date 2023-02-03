Brighton v Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton v Bournemouth live stream and match preview, Saturday 4 February, 3.00pm GMT

Two sides in contrasting form face off when high flying Brighton host Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are on a superb run and head into this clash on a high after knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup last weekend to extend their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven outings, although they did end a six-match losing run by drawing 1-1 with Nottingham Forest last time out.

The Seagulls sit sixth in the standings, while Bournemouth are in the relegation zone in 18th.

Team news

Brighton suffered a big loss when in-form Evan Ferguson limped off against Liverpool and the teenager joins Adam Lallana, Facundo Buonanotte, Jakub Moder and Levi Colwil in the treatment room.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning star Alexis Mac Allister is suspended, while Moises Caicedo could be drafted back into the squad now that the transfer window has shut with the Ecuadorian still at the club, despite trying to force a move to Arsenal.

Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fredericks are all doubts for Bournemouth, while David Brooks and Lewis Cook are out.

January signings Hamed Traore, Antoine Semenyo, Matias Vina and Ilya Zabarnyi could all make their debuts.

Form

Brighton: WDWWW

Bournemouth: DLLLL

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Brighton v Bournemouth.

Stadium

Brighton v Bournemouth will be played at the AMEX Stadium

Kick-off and channel

Brighton v Bournemouth kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 4 February in the UK. The game isn't being shown on UK television.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 07.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

